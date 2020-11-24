29.7 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 8:15am

Cal Thomas: Election 2020 — Trump’s case unravels

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Trump legal team’s move over the weekend to distance itself from attorney Sidney Powell as it seeks to overturn the November 3 election results is a major blow to the president’s attempt to win a second term.

Powell, whose 2014 book, “Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice,” along with her work as the attorney for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, made her a darling of conservatives. But her assertions that Chinese communists, voting machines once used to flip Venezuelan elections and foreign money were behind Trump’s defeat lack as much credibility as Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s claim in the 1950s that communists had infiltrated the U.S. State Department.

Last Saturday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann dismissed a lawsuit that attempted to reject some of Pennsylvania’s votes for Joe Biden, calling the effort “a Frankenstein monster.” The lawsuit, as reported by Reuters, had alleged inconsistent treatment by county election officials of mail-in ballots. Some counties notified voters they could fix minor defects such as missing “secrecy envelopes” while others did not.

The president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat: “Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

LIZ PEEK: LIBERAL LIES HAVE CREATED THIS MOMENT – TRUMP CAN DO THIS TO SECURE HIS LEGACY

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will be asked to expeditiously review the ruling. Giuliani hopes the Republican-dominated circuit court (it includes four judges named by President Trump) will overturn the lower court ruling.

Powell had said she has kept evidence of voter fraud secret for fear of retaliation against the more than 200 poll workers and poll watchers who she alleges witnessed ballot tampering. She says some of them might have to be placed in witness protection. Along with allegations of communist interference it became too bizarre even for a Trump campaign that has often displayed bizarre behavior.

There have been numerous charges of voter fraud over the years, though none have been substantially proven. It was believed that is how Lyndon Johnson stole a Texas Senate seat in 1948. LBJ had first run for the Senate in 1941. He lost by 1,311 votes and blamed voter fraud for his defeat. In 1948, Johnson ran again. On election night in the Democrat Primary runoff against former Texas Governor Coke Stevenson, it appeared LBJ had lost.

More from Opinion

Then, as if out of a magician’s hat, a box of uncounted ballots was “discovered” in the south Texas town of Alice. By the end of that week, LBJ had “won” by 87 votes, earning him the title “Landslide Lyndon.” Each side accused the other of voter fraud.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The 1960 presidential race between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy was another contest in which voter fraud was alleged. Out of 68 million ballots cast (roughly half the number in the Trump-Biden race) Kennedy won by just 112,803 votes. The controversy arose over the Chicago Mafia and the corrupt mayor of the city, Richard J. Daley. They were accused of providing the necessary number of votes for Kennedy to prevail in Cook County and thus the entire state and nation.

Then there was the 2006 Minnesota Senate race between incumbent Norm Coleman and comedian Al Franken, which Franken “won” after numerous ballot recounts that stopped when Franken had acquired enough votes to be declared the winner. Franken’s margin was 312 votes. Once again, voter fraud was alleged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most recent election presents a much higher mountain for President Trump to climb. His attorneys promise to reveal their evidence of voter fraud this week. We’ll soon see if it is credible and whether new judges will be persuaded.

Will the Supreme Court intervene, if asked, as they did in a case involving only a few hundred votes in Florida in the 2000 presidential contest and again decide an election? I’m doubtful, but in this strange and unpredictable year anything seems possible.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM CAL THOMAS



Source link

Recent Articles

Cal Thomas: Election 2020 — Trump’s case unravels

News WWNR -
0
The Trump legal team's move over the weekend to distance itself from attorney Sidney Powell as it seeks to overturn the November 3...
Read more

Rams’ Matt Gay, waived by Bucs before season, kicks game winner vs. former team

News WWNR -
0
2:43 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more

Newsom’s controversial French Laundry meal reignites talk of a recall: report

News WWNR -
0
Gov. Gavin Newsom highly criticized outing at one of California’s most exclusive fine-dining restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic this month, has reignited talks of a recall, according...
Read more

Media obsesses over Antony Blinken’s guitar skills after Biden announces him as Secretary of State nominee

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Biden announced on Monday that Antony Blinken would become his nominee for Secretary of State, but his apparent musical talents are getting plenty...
Read more

Trump downplays GSA move to ascertain Biden as ‘apparent winner’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to respond to those who see the General Services Administration’s decision to make federal resources available to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Rams’ Matt Gay, waived by Bucs before season, kicks game winner vs. former team

WWNR -
0
2:43 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more
News

Newsom’s controversial French Laundry meal reignites talk of a recall: report

WWNR -
0
Gov. Gavin Newsom highly criticized outing at one of California’s most exclusive fine-dining restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic this month, has reignited talks of a recall, according...
Read more
News

Media obsesses over Antony Blinken’s guitar skills after Biden announces him as Secretary of State nominee

WWNR -
0
President-elect Biden announced on Monday that Antony Blinken would become his nominee for Secretary of State, but his apparent musical talents are getting plenty...
Read more
News

Trump downplays GSA move to ascertain Biden as ‘apparent winner’

WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to respond to those who see the General Services Administration’s decision to make federal resources available to...
Read more
News

Rashida Tlaib accused of anti-Semitism for reaction to Biden’s Jewish Sec of State nominee

WWNR -
0
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has reignited accusations of anti-Semitism in response to President-elect Biden's nominee to become Secretary of State. The Biden transition team...
Read more
News

WATCH: NY business owners demand warrant when health inspector barges inside over Cuomo COVID restriction

WWNR -
0
A group of New York business owners on Friday could be seen having a tense confrontation with sheriff’s deputies and a county health...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap