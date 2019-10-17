41.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:17am

California to legalize eating roadkill

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last weekend, making it legal to cook and eat roadkill, according to several reports.

The “roadkill bill,” (Senate Bill 395) which goes into effect in 2022, will allow people to salvage and eat animals they unintentionally hit or find on the road in the state, KCAL-TV reported.

Those wanting to eat the roadkill would need to obtain a salvage permit in exchange for information about the animal, where and how it was killed in an effort to eliminate waste of carcasses and to better understand how to make roads safer for drivers and animals.

CALIFORNIA BAN ON NEW FUR PRODUCTS IS FIRST IN US

“When you look at the statistics, the number of injuries and accidents and fatalities, it’s about time,” State Sen. Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera, said, according to KCAL. “If we can save one life, save one animal, I think we’ve done the right thing here.”

University of California, Davis estimates 20,000 deer are killed on California roadways each year, but no department officially tracks the numbers, The Mercury News reported.

“We desperately need systematic data reporting on vehicle collisions with wildlife in California, and CalTrans isn’t going to do it unless directed to by statute,” Brian Nowicki with the Center for Biological Diversity, said, according to The Mercury News.

Under the law, if the animal is still alive the Department of Fish and Wildlife will decide whether or not to put it down.

Opponents of the bill say that it could lead to some drivers purposefully striking animals in the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eating roadkill is currently illegal under state law and “unlawful possession of wildlife” could carry a $6,000 fine and six months in jail, although it is rarely cited, KQED reported.



Source link

Recent Articles

Hawks’ Vince Carter wants to be available for all 82 games

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- Being the first NBA player to play in four different decades is not a lofty enough goal for Atlanta Hawks...
Read more

California to legalize eating roadkill

News WWNR -
0
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last weekend, making it legal to cook and eat roadkill, according to several reports.The “roadkill bill,”...
Read more

Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar call on UFC to make fight

News WWNR -
0
Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar exchanged tweets on Wednesday saying they're ready for a fight. Now they must wait for the UFC to...
Read more

Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Taylor to testify in impeachment probe: NBC

News WWNR -
0
Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor is traveling to the United States in order to testify next week in the U.S. ...
Read more

Errol Spence Jr. charged with DWI stemming from crash

News WWNR -
0
Unified welterweight world titleholder Errol Spence Jr. was intoxicated when he crashed his Ferrari at a high rate of speed in a one-car...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Hawks’ Vince Carter wants to be available for all 82 games

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- Being the first NBA player to play in four different decades is not a lofty enough goal for Atlanta Hawks...
Read more
News

Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar call on UFC to make fight

WWNR -
0
Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar exchanged tweets on Wednesday saying they're ready for a fight. Now they must wait for the UFC to...
Read more
News

Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Taylor to testify in impeachment probe: NBC

WWNR -
0
Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor is traveling to the United States in order to testify next week in the U.S. ...
Read more
News

Errol Spence Jr. charged with DWI stemming from crash

WWNR -
0
Unified welterweight world titleholder Errol Spence Jr. was intoxicated when he crashed his Ferrari at a high rate of speed in a one-car...
Read more
News

Presidential candidate Biden has less campaign cash than top Democratic rivals

WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden had $9 million in his campaign bank account at the end of September, significantly less than his...
Read more
News

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan says he’s ‘moved on’ from Redskins dysfunction

WWNR -
0
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As his San Francisco 49ers prepare to play the Washington Redskins on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't exactly nostalgic...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap