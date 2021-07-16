Cammie Chapman Named Interim Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families

CHARLESTON, WV–(WWNR) West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch has appointed Cammie Chapman as Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, effective July 16 at 5:00 p.m.

Chapman will serve in this interim position while DHHR continues recruitment for commissioners for the newly created Bureau for Family Assistance and Bureau for Social Services, which will replace the Bureau for Children and Families.

Chapman has served as Associate General Counsel assigned to the Bureau for Children and Families since 2018, where she has been the point person on many matters related to child welfare. Prior to joining DHHR, she worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the Director of Children Services Division.

“Cammie’s experience as Associate General Counsel for the Bureau for Children and Families and her many years working in the child welfare field make her a great fit for this interim position,” said Crouch. “As we continue to recruit for commissioners for the newly created bureaus, Cammie’s leadership will ensure a smooth transition.”

Chapman has more than 20 years of legal experience. While in private practice, she worked in a variety of legal fields, but her passion has always been in child welfare law and representing children. She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from West Virginia University College of Law. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from West Virginia University.

Chapman replaces Linda Watts who will retire on July 16, 2021 after 16 years of service to the State of West Virginia.

“Linda leaves behind a wonderful legacy of passion and care for the health and well-being of West Virginia’s children and families,” said Crouch. “I am thankful for her leadership and wish her the best in her retirement.”