CAMP STEM AT WVU TECH RETURNS

Beckley (WWNR) – Battle robots, do forensic investigating, or fix your parent’s car!! This is what your high schooler could be learning at Camp STEM this summer!

WVU Tech is once again hosting a STEM camp for Raleigh County High School students this summer. Previous years have allowed other counties to participate, but due to Covid-19 regulations, Raleigh County will be the only county this year.

Students from public schools will have their $350.00 tuition covered by the Raleigh County Schools. Home school and private school students will have their tuition covered by scholarships made possible by the two sponsors of the program, Dow Chemical and Coronado Global Resources.

STEM, standing for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, will be the focus of the week long camp. Kicking off just after the summer solstice on June 21st, students will get a taste of college life and living during the program.

Attendees will be exposed to various areas of STEM including concepts, career options, and more. Dr. Nathan Galinsky, assistant professor of chemical engineering at WVU Tech, says it’s the perfect summer camp for high schoolers that may have an interest in STEM, but aren’t sure if it will translate into schooling or a career.

Students can be freshman up to entering senior year. They will be able to experience STEM in a whole new light. With fun activities as a way to engage, the WVU Tech staff teach all about diverse topics like cybersecurity, engineering, and even robotics. These are the ground work to very exciting futures and careers for students.

With Covid restrictions in place, this year the attendees will not be staying on campus. This is the main reason slots are limited to Raleigh County. Classes will start up at 8:00 am and end at 3:00 pm when everyone will head home for the night. Parents should plan ahead for transportation.

Additional information and to register, visit: Camp STEM | WVU Tech Camps | West Virginia University