69.6 F
Beckley
Friday, August 21, 2020 9:32pm

Can Lori Loughlin make a career comeback after serving prison sentence? Experts weigh in

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The “Full House” actress, 56, also agreed to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, per her plea agreement.

Meanwhile, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI SENTENCED IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin said. “I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

Andrew Gilman, president & CEO of CommCore Consulting Group, weighed in on Loughlin’s sentencing and if her acting career is salvageable after she serves.

“If she accepts the punishment, pays the fine, and puts in the hours of community service, she will have paid the price to the court of law,” he told Fox News. “In the court of public opinion, restoring her reputation and getting hired again will depend on time, her sincerity and [if] producers and audiences [are] willing to forgive and forget.”

LORI LOUGHLIN’S HUSBAND, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI, SENTENCED TO 5 MONTHS IN PRISON

He questioned if “values-based networks like Hallmark might be slower to accept her being cast.” The network severed ties with the actress back in March 2019 after she was arrested.

She previously starred in a number of Hallmark’s original romantic holiday movies such as 2018’s “Homegrown Christmas” and 2016’s “Every Christmas Has a Story.”

Eden Gillott, president of Gillott Communications, told Fox News that “a reputation isn’t like a computer on the fritz. You can’t just flip a switch and restore a career as if nothing happened. She’s going to need a hard reset.”

LORI LOUGHLIN’S COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT IT

In order for Loughlin to return to Hollywood, it’s “going to require laying low and being as un-newsworthy as possible while she redefines what’s important to her and her family.”

Howard Breuer, CEO of a Los Angeles-based PR firm Newsroom PR, called Loughlin’s sentencing amid a pandemic “serendipitous” because very few TV and movies have returned to production. So, by the time any projects were to resume, Loughlin will be out of prison.

“Think about all that we are going through now and what the next year will be like. Will anyone care?” he wondered.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI ALLEGEDLY INSTRUCTED OLIVIA JADE TO LIE TO HIGH SCHOOL GUIDANCE COUNSELOR

Irwin Feinberg, a founding partner at the FMBK law firm, disagreed to a point. He reasoned that Loughlin “played by a whole different set of rules. Rules that didn’t apply to the ‘little people.'”

“In essence, she used those rules to buy her daughters’ admissions into the schools that she wanted for them. If she’s going to seek redemption in the public’s eye, she going to have to find a level of humility,” he added. “[Loughlin] needs to establish that’s she’s contrite… and is determined not to repeat those mistakes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were ordered to surrender on Nov. 19, 2020.



Source link

Recent Articles

Video appears to show MAGA hat taken from 7-year-old Trump supporter outside Biden acceptance speech

News WWNR -
0
A woman claims in a video being circulated on social media that two women stole a Make America Great Again hat from her Trump-supporting 7-year-old...
Read more

Can Lori Loughlin make a career comeback after serving prison sentence? Experts weigh in

News WWNR -
0
Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.The "Full...
Read more

House Ethics Committee admonishes Rep. Matt Gaetz for tweet on Michael Cohen’s ‘girlfriends’

News WWNR -
0
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a 2019 tweet against Michael Cohen that suggested the former attorney to President Trump was unfaithful...
Read more

LeBron James calls out political ad campaign for misconstruing tweet

News WWNR -
0
LeBron James fired back at a digital ad campaign for misconstruing one of his tweets about voter suppression, writing on Twitter Friday: "Nobody...
Read more

Historian, MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham endorses Biden, slams Trump in DNC speech

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham tore into President Trump on Thursday night with a Democratic National Convention speech in which the presidential historian endorsed Joe Biden.“To record history doesn’t mean you are...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Video appears to show MAGA hat taken from 7-year-old Trump supporter outside Biden acceptance speech

WWNR -
0
A woman claims in a video being circulated on social media that two women stole a Make America Great Again hat from her Trump-supporting 7-year-old...
Read more
News

House Ethics Committee admonishes Rep. Matt Gaetz for tweet on Michael Cohen’s ‘girlfriends’

WWNR -
0
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a 2019 tweet against Michael Cohen that suggested the former attorney to President Trump was unfaithful...
Read more
News

LeBron James calls out political ad campaign for misconstruing tweet

WWNR -
0
LeBron James fired back at a digital ad campaign for misconstruing one of his tweets about voter suppression, writing on Twitter Friday: "Nobody...
Read more
News

Historian, MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham endorses Biden, slams Trump in DNC speech

WWNR -
0
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham tore into President Trump on Thursday night with a Democratic National Convention speech in which the presidential historian endorsed Joe Biden.“To record history doesn’t mean you are...
Read more
News

Louis DeJoy: What to know about the postmaster general

WWNR -
0
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Friday, aiming to reassure Democrats and Americans who are concerned that...
Read more
News

Dems slam postmaster general in Senate hearing: ‘Undermined one of our nation’s most trusted institutions’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Gary Peters tore into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a Senate hearing on Friday morning as controversy continues to swirl over mail-in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap