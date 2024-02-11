Capito Announces Housing Resources for Communities Across West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD), announced Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Continuum of Care (CoC) and Continuum of Care Renewal (CoCR) grants for West Virginia organizations. The grants, which come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will be used to support organizations throughout the state that aim to address homelessness across West Virginia, especially among youth populations.

“These resources will provide relief to people struggling across West Virginia, especially our younger populations who are looking for housing. I was proud to use my position on the Appropriations Committee to secure these grants so communities across our state have the tools they need to help people reach their full potential,” Senator Capito said.

In total, Senator Capito secured a total of $12,133,681 across 61 CoC and CoCR grants for West Virginia communities.

Individual grant awards listed below:

$637,494 CoCR grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$578,389 CoCR grant to the Telamon Corporation (Raleigh, W.Va.)

$529,640 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$498,622 CoCR grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$467,839 CoCR grant to the Clarksburg Housing Authority (Clarksburg, W.Va.)

$446,471 CoC grant to the Huntington City Mission (Huntington, W.Va.)

$424,510 CoCR grant to Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. (Beckley, W.Va.)

$422,712 CoCR grant to Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$372,931 CoCR grant to Covenant House, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$311,219 CoCR grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$297,634 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$293,396 CoCR grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$287,770 CoC grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$279,662 CoCR grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$274,300 CoCR grant to Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$260,564 CoC grant to Randolph County Housing Authority (Elkins, W.Va.)

$248,338 CoCR grant to HOPE, Inc.’s Task Force on Domestic Violence (Fairmont, W.Va.)

$233,703 CoCR grant to the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Charleston (Charleston, W.Va.)

$230,804 CoCR grant to Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. (Beckley, W.Va.)

$230,471 CoCR grant to Bartlett House, Inc. (Morgantown, W.Va.)

$227,178 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$209,741 CoC grant to the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center, Inc. (Morgantown, W.Va.)

$205,604 CoCR grant to HOPE, Inc.’s Task Force on Domestic Violence (Fairmont, W.Va.)

$202,992 CoCR grant to the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority (Charleston, W.Va.)

$199,019 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$165,777 CoC grant to Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc. (Buckhannon, W.Va.)

$160,570 CoCR grant to Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. (Beckley, W.Va.)

$148,134 CoCR grant to Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$145,986 CoCR grant to Branches-Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington W.Va., Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$136,799 CoCR grant to the Kanawha Valley Collective, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$133,692 CoCR grant to Bartlett House, Inc. (Morgantown, W.Va.)

$130,807 CoCR grant to the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Charleston (Charleston, W.Va.)

$127,264 CoCR grant to the Huntington City Mission (Huntington, W.Va.)

$125,185 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$122,168 CoCR grant to Branches-Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington W.Va., Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$121,233 CoCR grant to Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center (Martinsburg, W.Va.)

$119,857 CoCR grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$117,798 CoC grant to the Family Crisis Intervention Center (Parkersburg, W.Va.)

$111,726 CoC grant to the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Wheeling WV (Wheeling, W.Va.)

$108,433 CoCR grant to the Kanawha Valley Collective, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$107,595 CoCR grant to Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$105,000 CoCR grant to the Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$100,247 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$97,920 CoC grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$96,000 CoC grant to Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$91,713 CoCR grant to the Kanawha Valley Collective, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$88,789 CoCR grant to Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc. (Buckhannon, W.Va.)

$87,003 CoC grant to Catholic Charities West Virginia, Inc. (Wheeling, W.Va.)

$76,275 CoCR grant to Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$72,631 CoCR grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$71,210 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$64,367 CoC grant to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

$62,951 CoCR grant to North Central WV Community Action, Inc. (Fairmont, W.Va.)

$50,000 CoC grant to the City of Wheeling, W.Va.

$49,740 CoCR grant to the Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority (Huntington, W.Va.)

$48,121 CoCR grant to North Central WV Community Action, Inc. (Fairmont, W.Va.)

$41,626 CoCR grant to Covenant House, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$36,960 CoCR grant to Branches-Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington W.Va., Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)