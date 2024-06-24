Capito Announces More than $36 Million for Three WV Transportation Projects $10.4 Million Designated for Beckley.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced three grants totaling $36,745,450 through the Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for three transportation projects across West Virginia.

“Upgrading and modernizing West Virginia’s roads, bridges, and transit systems is critical to our state’s success, and it’s why I have fought for needed resources through my roles on the EPW and Appropriations committees,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I am thrilled these three projects are receiving funds, and know they will make a difference in our communities in Charleston, Beckley, and Westover for years to come. I was happy to write the Department of Transportation a letter in support of each of them, and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”

Individual awards listed below:

$24,995,250 – Charleston, W.Va. – Capital Connector

o Senator Capito’s letter of support is available here.

$10,475,200 – Beckley, W.Va. – Campus Complete Streets Improvements

o Senator Capito’s letter of support is available here.

$1,275,000 – Westover, W.Va. – Westover Gateway Revitalization Plan

o Senator Capito’s letter of support is available here.