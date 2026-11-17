Fiscal year 2027 proposal includes funding for rural health care, opioid treatment, medical research, education and child care.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has announced a proposed federal spending bill that includes more than $110 million for 22 projects and initiatives across West Virginia.

The Senate Appropriations Committee released the fiscal year 2027 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies appropriations bill Monday, Nov. 16.

Capito, who chairs the Senate subcommittee responsible for the legislation, helped develop the proposal, which would fund the federal departments of Health and Human Services, Education and Labor.

The legislation includes $110,419,000 in congressionally directed spending for West Virginia projects. Those funds would become available only if the legislation is approved and signed into law.

The proposal also includes nationwide funding for medical research, rural health programs, substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, education and child care.

West Virginia projects and rural health care

According to Capito’s office, the proposed legislation includes resources for research at West Virginia colleges and universities, improvements at medical facilities and programs addressing health care needs in rural communities.

The legislation proposes $455.5 million nationally for rural health programs administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

It also includes $471 million for the National Institutes of Health’s Institutional Development Awards program, which supports biomedical research in states that have historically received relatively limited NIH funding.

Another $10 million would establish a pilot program focused on improving cancer outcomes in rural America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Office of Rural Health would receive $8 million.

The proposed funding could support programs serving communities where access to hospitals, specialists and preventive care remains a challenge.

Opioid prevention and treatment

The legislation includes several major funding proposals intended to address opioid addiction and other substance use disorders.

Among the proposed nationwide allocations are:

$1.6 billion for State Opioid Response grants.

$2 billion for the Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant.

$510.6 million for CDC opioid overdose prevention and surveillance.

$650.6 million for the NIH Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative.

$147 million for the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

These programs support addiction prevention, treatment, recovery services and research.

Medical research and cancer treatment

The bill proposes $49 billion for the National Institutes of Health, including funding for research involving cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and other medical conditions.

The proposed allocations include $7.5 billion for the National Cancer Institute, including $35 million for the Childhood Cancer STAR Act.

Another $4 billion would support Alzheimer’s disease and related research.

The legislation also proposes $2.4 billion for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and an additional $20 million for rare disease research.

Funding for women’s health research and maternal health initiatives is also included.

Mental health services

The proposal would continue federal support for mental health research, prevention and treatment programs.

Among the proposed allocations are $549.6 million for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, $385.5 million for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics and $1 billion for the Mental Health Block Grant.

The bill also includes $164 million for school-based mental health grants through the Department of Education.

Education and child care

The legislation includes federal funding for public education, special education, career training and child care.

Proposed nationwide allocations include $18.4 billion for Title I grants to local school districts and $15.2 billion for state grants under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Another $1.3 billion would support the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which provides academic enrichment opportunities outside regular school hours.

The bill proposes $1.5 billion for career and technical education and $500 million for charter school grants.

It would also maintain the maximum federal Pell Grant award at $7,395 for the 2027-2028 academic year.

For working families, the proposal includes $8.9 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant and $12.4 billion for Head Start.

Assistance for seniors and low-income households

The legislation proposes $4.1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps eligible households pay heating and cooling expenses.

It also includes $1.1 billion for senior nutrition programs and $237 million for family caregiving and respite care services.

An additional $305 million would support apprenticeship grants.

Capito highlights West Virginia priorities

Capito said the proposal reflects priorities she believes have broad support, including rural health care, biomedical research and efforts to address substance use disorders.

“This legislation makes meaningful investments in biomedical research, child care, education, mental health care, and rural health care, while continuing our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic,” Capito said.

She also said the legislation advances priorities intended to benefit West Virginia communities.

What happens next?

The legislation is part of the federal appropriations process for fiscal year 2027.

Although the Senate Appropriations Committee has released the proposal, the funding has not yet received final congressional approval.

The measure must advance through the legislative process, with agreement between the House and Senate and presidential approval required before the proposed funding can become law.

The $110.4 million identified for West Virginia represents proposed congressionally directed spending, not grants that have already been awarded.

Further details about the individual West Virginia projects and their proposed allocations are available through Capito’s congressional spending disclosures.