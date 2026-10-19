Capito Joins Concord University Community for Inauguration of President Bethany Meighen

ATHENS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito attended the inauguration of Dr. Bethany Meighen, who was formally installed Friday as the 13th president of Concord University during a ceremony at the Alexander Fine Arts Center.

The event brought together faculty, students, alumni, community leaders, and higher‑education partners to celebrate Meighen’s leadership and mark a new era for the Athens‑based institution.

Senator Capito praised Concord’s long-standing commitment to educating West Virginians and highlighted the university’s growing role in strengthening the state’s workforce.

“Concord University has a long history of providing West Virginia students with a quality education and the tools they need to succeed, and I was glad to join the university community for this special occasion,” Capito said. “As Concord begins this exciting new chapter, I look forward to working with President Meighen to build on the university’s successes, expand opportunities for students, and support the next generation of leaders in our state.”

A Record of Federal Support for Concord

Senator Capito has been a consistent advocate for Concord University through her work on the Senate Appropriations Committee, securing more than $11 million in Congressionally Directed Spending to expand academic programs and strengthen the state’s health care workforce.

Key investments include:

$2.45 million (FY22) to launch Concord’s nursing program $1.6 million for facility upgrades, technology, and equipment $850,000 for personnel and program development

to launch Concord’s nursing program $1.05 million (FY23) to establish the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program

to establish the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program $7.5 million (FY26) for construction, renovations, and equipment supporting the expansion of the Center for Rural Healthcare Workforce Solutions

These investments have helped Concord grow its health care training capacity, graduate new nurses, and prepare future physician assistants to serve communities across southern West Virginia.

About President Bethany Meighen

Dr. Meighen began her tenure on July 1, 2025, bringing more than two decades of experience in higher education leadership. Before joining Concord, she served as vice president for academic and student affairs for the University of North Carolina System, where she oversaw academic policy, student success initiatives, and statewide program development.

Her presidency marks a new chapter for Concord University as it continues expanding academic offerings, strengthening workforce partnerships, and serving students across the region.