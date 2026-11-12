Capito Re-Elected as Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been re-elected by her Republican colleagues to continue serving as chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee for the 120th Congress.

Capito was re-elected by acclamation, extending her leadership role within the Senate Republican Conference. She has served as chairman of the committee during the 119th Congress and previously held the position of vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference during the 118th Congress.

“I am honored and grateful to my colleagues for once again placing their trust in me to serve as Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee,” Capito said in a statement.

The Senate Republican Policy Committee helps provide senators and their staff with legislative research, policy analysis, vote information, and briefings to assist in decision-making on legislation and public policy issues.

Capito said her goal has been to encourage policy discussions and ensure Republican senators have the resources needed to make informed decisions.

“As we look ahead, it is critical that we work together to advance the ideas and principles that we believe can enable the American people to make their lives better,” she said.

According to Capito’s office, she has hosted cabinet officials during weekly policy lunches, overseen the production of hundreds of policy and legislative summaries, and organized numerous staff briefings during her tenure as committee chairman.

Capito, who has represented West Virginia in the U.S. Senate since 2015, is expected to continue leading the committee as Republicans prepare for the upcoming congressional session.