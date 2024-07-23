Capito Visits New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, New River Health in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) made two stops in Fayette County focused on tourism and health care.

First, Senator Capito visited the Canyon Rim Visitor Center at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Lansing, W.Va. to see the remodeled facility and receive an update on the park and preserve from Superintendent Charlie Sellars. Senator Capito was central in the redesignation of New River Gorge to a National Park and Preserve, and has touted the economic success that the park has generated since 2020.

“People from around the world travel to West Virginia to check out the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and the Canyon Rim Visitor Center provides an excellent welcome to both visitors and West Virginians. This updated building explains the history of the gorge, provides background on our state, and encourages people to explore the park and preserve. Redesignating the New River Gorge as a National Park and Preserve was a top priority for me because I knew that West Virginia would stand to benefit. I will continue working with leadership at the gorge to make certain they have the resources needed to continue their success,” Senator Capito said.

Next, Senator Capito visited New River Health in Oak Hill, W.Va. where she received a tour and met with staff at the clinic. In October 2022, Senator Capito secured $5,000,000 for New River Health to combine and expand their services in one large medical complex, as well as establish a community conference center. The funding was made possible through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Senator Capito.

“Our health care workforce in West Virginia does an incredible job of providing our residents with the care and service they need. That is especially true of New River Health and their dedication to communities across the area. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I was proud to secure needed funding that allowed the clinic to expand their reach and occupy the building that we toured today. It was excellent to see the facility and meet with staff, as well as thank them for the hard work they display every day,” Senator Capito said.

“I would like to thank Senator Capito for coming to New River Health today to tour our facility and meet the staff and board members who are dedicated to providing high quality health care to the residents of Fayette, Raleigh, and Nicholas counties. I also would like to thank the senator for her assistance in securing $5 million in congressionally directed spending, which helped make the New River Oak Hill site a state of the art medical facility for the citizens of south central West Virginia,” John Schultz, CEO of New River Health, said.

Photos from today’s visits are included below:

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visits the Canyon Rim Visitor Center at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Lansing, W.Va. on Monday, July 22, 2024.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visits New River Health in Oak Hill, W.Va. on Monday, July 22, 2024.