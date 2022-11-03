 Capitol dome to ‘go teal’ on Nov. 3rd for Alzheimer’s Awareness

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Justice issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, Nov. 3rd, as Alzheimer’s Awareness Day in West Virginia.



With the proclamation, the historic West Virginia State Capitol dome will be lit in the color teal, joining the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Light the World in Teal initiative to support Alzheimer’s awareness.



More than 800 buildings worldwide are expected to ‘go teal’ to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.



You can find the proclamation here.



“We all know someone who has been impacted by this terrible, terrible disease,” Gov. Justice said. “Although this is just a small way to show our support for the people who are doing really great stuff to fight Alzheimer’s and keep our minds healthy, it’s the least we can do to show our support. We’re happy to ‘go teal’ and do what we can to help fight this awful disease that we all have to live with every single day.”



The goal of the annual Light the World in Teal initiative is to show support for the AFA’s efforts to educate people about Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of early detection. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.



Alzheimer’s affects more than 6.2 million Americans and more than 50 million people worldwide.



This is the ninth year of the AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.