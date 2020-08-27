66.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, August 27, 2020 8:28am

Cardi B takes a dig at Melania Trump in response to tweet US needs ‘more women’ like her, ‘less like’ rapper

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Cardi B is not holding back.

On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention as one of the evening’s headliners.

Melania, 50, received praise from fans after her speech, including writer DeAnna Lorraine, who shared her support on Twitter.

CARDI B CLAPS BACK AT CRITICS OF HIT SONG ‘WAP’: ‘IT’S FOR ADULTS’

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” wrote the author, whose comment didn’t go unnoticed by the 27-year-old rapper.

First lady Melania Trump and Cardi B. 

First lady Melania Trump and Cardi B. 
(AP/Getty Images)

Cardi B, who recently spoke with Joe Biden for an exclusive interview right before the Democratic National Convention, responded to the tweet with a question: “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

Her comment was in reference to her hit song “WAP,” which has received criticism from listeners for its sexual explicitly. The title of the song is an acronym for “wet a– p—y.”

About 30 minutes later, Cardi B responded again, this time, sharing a throwback semi-nude photo of Melania from her days as a former fashion model.

BETTE MIDLER WALKS BACK TWEET MOCKING MELANIA TRUMP’S ACCENT: ‘I WAS WRONG’

“This pic giving me ‘yea you f–kin wit some wet a– p–y’ vibes …just saying,” wrote Cardi.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been very vocal about her interest in politics of late, often throwing her support behind candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Biden while offering up criticism of Republicans.

Cardi B (left) and Megan Thee Stallion in the music video for 'WAP.' The song has been criticized for its explicit lyrics.

Cardi B (left) and Megan Thee Stallion in the music video for ‘WAP.’ The song has been criticized for its explicit lyrics.
(Atlantic Records)

Cardi B’s tweets were made during controversy over her new song, with the star recently defending it.

“The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious, fake religious people,” the rapper said on the “Kyle & Jakie O” radio show, according to the Daily Mail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She went on to explain that she didn’t see the song’s expletives as out of line for the hip-hop industry, and explained that the song is “for adults” rather than children.



Source link

Recent Articles

Rep. Jeff Van Drew: Why I left Democratic Party – and how GOP keeping US strong, prosperous

News WWNR -
0
America was founded by statesmen who were guided by strong moral and political principles. These principles have allowed this nation to flourish and...
Read more

American tourist faces jail, $500G fine for violating Canada’s coronavirus restrictions

News WWNR -
0
An American tourist could be on the hook to the Canadian government to the tune of a half-million dollars for crossing the border illegally more...
Read more

John Podhoretz: RNC’s third night not as strong as first two but Biden is wild card

News WWNR -
0
Vice President Mike Pence put it on the line in his speech on the third night of the Republican Convention: “You will not be safe...
Read more

Wild’s Matt Dumba says NHL’s decision to hold games Wednesday ‘disheartening’

News WWNR -
0
The National Hockey League held a moment of reflection before the Stanley Cup playoff game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning...
Read more

Dana Perino: ‘Beautiful’ presentation of Pence RNC speech a ‘stark contrast’ to Biden campaign

News WWNR -
0
Night three of the Republican National Convention, which concluded with Vice President Mike Pence addressing America in front of an audience at Fort McHenry...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Rep. Jeff Van Drew: Why I left Democratic Party – and how GOP keeping US strong, prosperous

WWNR -
0
America was founded by statesmen who were guided by strong moral and political principles. These principles have allowed this nation to flourish and...
Read more
News

American tourist faces jail, $500G fine for violating Canada’s coronavirus restrictions

WWNR -
0
An American tourist could be on the hook to the Canadian government to the tune of a half-million dollars for crossing the border illegally more...
Read more
News

John Podhoretz: RNC’s third night not as strong as first two but Biden is wild card

WWNR -
0
Vice President Mike Pence put it on the line in his speech on the third night of the Republican Convention: “You will not be safe...
Read more
News

Wild’s Matt Dumba says NHL’s decision to hold games Wednesday ‘disheartening’

WWNR -
0
The National Hockey League held a moment of reflection before the Stanley Cup playoff game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning...
Read more
News

Dana Perino: ‘Beautiful’ presentation of Pence RNC speech a ‘stark contrast’ to Biden campaign

WWNR -
0
Night three of the Republican National Convention, which concluded with Vice President Mike Pence addressing America in front of an audience at Fort McHenry...
Read more
News

Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer ‘fed up’ with media calling Trump a racist

WWNR -
0
Former NFL player Jack Brewer accused the media of falsely portraying President Trump as a racist while ignoring his contributions to the Black...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap