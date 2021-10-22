Careers in Conservation’ highlight youth conference. West Virginia Youth Environmental Program sponsoring free virtual event.

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia’s Youth Environmental Program, under the state Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), is offering a virtual Youth Environmental Conference from October 25-29 on the agency’s social media platforms.

Typically, the conference is staged in-person at a West Virginia state park and is open to youth, ages 13-18. This year’s conference was set for early October at Cacapon State Park but ultimately canceled because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.



Instead, the Youth Environmental Program will offer a free, virtual conference dedicated to “Careers in Conservation.” Over five days, beginning October 25, conference participants will meet a new professional each day who’s working in an environmentally related field, as well as learn specifics about the job and educational requirements.

Some of the careers to be highlighted include the volunteer coordinator at the New River Gorge National Park and an entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Their stories will be told by staff from the Youth Environmental Program.

To view the virtual “Careers in Conservation,” visit the WVDEP Facebook page or find it on the agency’s YouTube channel “Environment Matters.” The conference will also be available on the YEP website.

The 2022 Youth Environmental Conference is scheduled for October 7-9 at Twin Falls State Park. For more information, contact YEP Director Annette Hoskins at 304-926-0499, ext. 49759, or Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.

https://www.youtube.com/c/EnvironmentMattersWVDEP