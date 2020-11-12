52.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 12, 2020 5:20am

Carly Pearce recounts ‘intense 10 days’ leading up to 2020 CMA Awards: ‘I had an accident’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Carly Pearce had a bit of a rough go over the last few days.

The star, who scored a Country Music Association (CMA) Award on Wednesday for musical event of the year for the song “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she had an “accident” prior to the show.

“It’s been an intense 10 days, I’ll tell you,” she told the outlet, pointing out that Brice, her duet partner for the show, had to drop out of their performance after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, the hassle stretched even further back for Pearce.

Carly Pearce said that she knocked her front teeth out days before appearing at the 2020 CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

“Right before all of that happened I had an accident,” she revealed. “I fell on Halloween and had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, knocked my two front teeth out, was, like, completely mangled.”

The star noted, however, that she’s still “standing.”

“So this makes it all worth it,” she said in reference to the starry show. “I was kind of embarrassed to be here with my face and so it’s just awesome.”

When Brice, 41, had to bow out, Lady A’s Charles Kelley stepped in to perform the duet with the songstress.

The performance was pre-recorded, which turned out to be a blessing as Lady A had to bow out of the show entirely due to coronavirus exposure.

Carly Pearce and Charles Kelley of Lady A pre-recorded their CMA Awards performance after Lee Brice tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Despite the chaos, Pearce was able to enjoy her victory.

“I don’t know how to explain it. I mean, it’s truly like a dream come true,” said the star. “I’ve never held one of these and now that I know I get to have one is crazy…I’m like, this makes it worth it though. I’ll knock my teeth out for a CMA Award.”

Additionally, she’s touched base with both Brice and Kelley, 39, to check up on their health. They’re “doing good,” Pearce said.

“I FaceTimed with Lee today. Everybody’s good, they’re just, you know, bummed that they can’t be here,” she explained.



