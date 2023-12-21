Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit raises $8,200

BECKLEY, WV – The 7 th Annual Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit recently raised $8,200

for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. The three-day event is hosted by Calacino’s Pizzeria

owner Jeff Weeks.

The awareness event is important to Weeks whose mother received hospice services after a

battle with an autoimmune disease.

In addition to providing the community with a great time with stellar live bands, those bands

commit to the memorial event at Calacino’s, annually. The Thomas Danley Band, Piney Creek

Canyon Band and Matt Jones & The Road are crowd favorites but avid supporters of the event.

The event also features great food offerings, silent auctions, and opportunities to give to HSWV.

As Weeks, and his wife Jamie, presented the check to Janett Green, CEO for HSWV, the ongoing

mutual gratitude was evident.