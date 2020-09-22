50.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:24pm

Carole Baskin in tears on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ reflecting on ‘Tiger King’ fame

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Carole Baskin got emotional in a preview of “Dancing With the Stars” when discussing the fame and backlash that followed her after “Tiger King.”

The documentary aired on Netflix in March and detailed the feud between her and former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner Joe Exotic.

“I keep it inside,” Baskin, 59, said through tears in a “DWTS” preview.

CAROLE BASKIN’S MISSING HUSBAND’S FAMILY AIRS COMMERCIAL DURING ‘DWTS’ PREMIERE

She added, “That is the absolute worst of this.”

“Tiger King” star Exotic, 57, was arrested this year in connection with a murder for hire plot to kill Baskin.

The Netflix docuseries also resulted in rumors that the Big Cat Rescue founder killed her first husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was legally declared dead in 2002.

Baskin has repeatedly denied the claims.

CAROL BASKIN’S FIRST HUSBAND’S FAMILY ATTORNEY SAYS NEW ACCOUNT CONTRADICTS HER CLAIM

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" stars Carole Baskin

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Carole Baskin
(ABC/Frank Ockenfels)

During the first night of “DWTS,” her first husband’s family aired a commercial featuring Lewis’ daughters, Gale, Donna and Lynda, asking viewers for more information about his disappearance.

The Lewis family attorney, John M. Phillips, also provided a statement.

“Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers. They deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” he asked.

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin appears in a scene from 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.'

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin appears in a scene from ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.’
(Netflix)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, the Lewis family and their attorney held a press conference announcing an independent investigation into Lewis’ death. They also offered up $100,000 in exchange for new details and information.

The family has, however, discredited Trish Farr-Payne who said in a CBS interview that she believes her ex-husband Kenny Farr, who was Baskin’s former handyman, may have played a role in Lewis’ 1997 disappearance.



Source link

Recent Articles

Carole Baskin in tears on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ reflecting on ‘Tiger King’ fame

News WWNR -
0
Carole Baskin got emotional in a preview of “Dancing With the Stars” when discussing the fame and backlash that followed her after “Tiger...
Read more

Dunkin’ claims its Blink 182 pun was unintentional after band itself responds to ‘fall things’ slogan

News WWNR -
0
Dammit, Dunkin’, you tricked us!Dunkin’ kicked off autumn early this year by launching its fall menu offerings in August, featuring a bevy of...
Read more

Ginsburg’s death casts fresh uncertainty on the Affordable Care Act’s future

News WWNR -
0
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has cast fresh uncertainty on the fate of the Affordable Care Act as the Supreme Court...
Read more

Former US soldier first of two additional inmates who will be executed

News WWNR -
0
CHICAGO — A former U.S. soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to slay a Georgia nurse in a bid to lift...
Read more

NFL fines 3 head coaches, teams over $1M for not wearing masks: report

News WWNR -
0
The NFL has issued fines amounting to over $1 million to teams and head coaches for breaking with the league’s coronavirus protocols last...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dunkin’ claims its Blink 182 pun was unintentional after band itself responds to ‘fall things’ slogan

WWNR -
0
Dammit, Dunkin’, you tricked us!Dunkin’ kicked off autumn early this year by launching its fall menu offerings in August, featuring a bevy of...
Read more
News

Ginsburg’s death casts fresh uncertainty on the Affordable Care Act’s future

WWNR -
0
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has cast fresh uncertainty on the fate of the Affordable Care Act as the Supreme Court...
Read more
News

Former US soldier first of two additional inmates who will be executed

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO — A former U.S. soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to slay a Georgia nurse in a bid to lift...
Read more
News

NFL fines 3 head coaches, teams over $1M for not wearing masks: report

WWNR -
0
The NFL has issued fines amounting to over $1 million to teams and head coaches for breaking with the league’s coronavirus protocols last...
Read more
News

Drew Brees laughs off talk of decline, says out-of-sync Saints ‘not even close’ to full capability

WWNR -
0
Drew Brees chuckled Monday when asked about the growing narrative that he is showing signs of decline to start his 20th NFL season."Well,...
Read more
News

This Day in History: Sept. 22

WWNR -
0
President Abraham Lincoln issues preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. "Friends" debuts on NBC. Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap