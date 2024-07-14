Cars And Other Vehicles Line the Grounds of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport During the Friends of Charity Auto Fair.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – The 2024 Friends of Charity Auto Fair was held Friday and Saturday at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

More than 500 cars, hot rods, motorcycles, tuners, classics, trucks, jeeps and other vehicles were on display, including the ever-popular 1956 BMW Isetta, owned by Tim Carrico. Also on display were two vehicles featured on this year’s logo, the late Bill Bibb of Oak Hill’s 1929 Minerva AK Series, and the late Donald Lilly’s 1919 “The Rusty Nail” Model T.

Attendees could also buy items from vendors and get refreshments at the food court. There was a carnival and a petting zoo. Popular events included the Glow Off, Car Limbo, Jeep Flex, the Burnout Contest, and the Friends of Charity Poker Run. The event wrapped up with a concert by nostalgia rock band Phil Dirt and the Dozers.

Proceeds from the Friends of Charity Auto Fair benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.