Cars Old And New Are Crusing Beckley’s Neighborhood Streets Once Again.

By Warren Ellison.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Despite the threat of rain Saturday, local car enthusiasts came out to show off their vehicles old and new. Beckley Events teamed up with several area car clubs, including Shade Tree, Smooth Impressions and the Antique Automobile Club Of America for a Neighborhood Cruise around the Bowling Addition. The cruise began at the First Church of the Nazarine on Johnstown Road and continued thru Orchard, Glen, Vine and Mankin Avenues. Beckley Events held several successful car cruises last year to provide residents with a safe form of entertainment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three more Neighborhood Cruises are scheduled for May. On May 8th, cars will cruise Harper Road and the MacLean Addition. On May 22nd, the Rhododendron Cruise will see vehicles travel from the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport to the Oaks Subdivision to Grandview Park. The Cruise and Concerts on May 29th will feature cars traveling from Park Middle School to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza, followed by concerts of Motown and 80’s Music. For more information, click on www.beckley.org/city-event-calendars or www.facebook.com/beckleyevents

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM A Southern Communications Station All Rights Reserved 2021 Email us here