Cases Surge in West Virginia – Approaching all time record of Hospitalizations

WEST VIRGINIA CONTINUES PUSH TO EXPEDITE FEDERAL APPROVAL OF EXTRA VACCINE DOSE FOR HIGHEST-RISK CITIZENS

Gov. Justice also echoed his announcement from earlier in the week that he has directed State pandemic response officials to continue their push to expedite approval from the federal government to allow West Virginia to begin administering an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to the state’s most vulnerable citizens, including residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who were among the first people in the nation to be vaccinated.



“The reason that we have so many people that are approaching eight months since they’ve been vaccinated is because we got the shots to the people,” Gov. Justice said. “While everybody else was sitting around on their hands, trying to figure out what in the world to do, we got the shots in the arms of people to protect them. We were the first to get out in front of everything and I’m very proud of that because I know, without any question, we saved a bunch of lives. But, by being first and getting out in front of it, we need to be administering our booster shots right now.”



The Governor went on to say that he has directed members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team to contact the White House in efforts to secure approval to begin administering these additional doses.



Meanwhile, the JIATF is running tabletop exercises and planning drills so that they are ready to immediately begin administering additional doses as soon as authorization comes.



“If you’re 60 and older, and you’re out six months – or past that – from when you had your vaccination, we need you to be ready, because we’ll be ready.”