Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:41pm

Cats win Halloween costume contest dressed as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

By WWNR
The often-decadent Fantasy Fest is in full flair this weekend in Key West.

At Wednesday evening’s family friendly Pet Masquerade, entrants included costumed dogs, cats and a tortoise carrying a plush rabbit themed “The Tortoise and the Hare,” drawing inspiration from the fable of the same name.

 Diana Benton shows off her two cats dressed as country superstars Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton during the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

The overall winner was Diana Benton of Titusville, Florida, who dressed her two cats as country artists Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, subscribing to the festival’s musical theme of “In Tune But Off Key.”

Other highlights of the event include Friday afternoon’s masquerade march and a parade with floats and flamboyantly costumed marching groups.

Elizabeth Epperly shows off her chihuahua Bibi, costumed as Slinky Dog from the animated film "Toy Story." The pet costume contest event was one of many activities during Key West's 10-day costuming and masking festival. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Saturday night’s parade is expected to draw some 60,000 revelers. The 10-day festival ends Sunday after a children’s carnival and an afternoon dance party.

This story was originally published by the Associated Press.



