81.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, June 4, 2020 4:30pm

CDC Director: George Floyd protests could be coronavirus ‘seeding event’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield expressed concern Thursday that the mass protests that have been taking place in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death could exacerbate the coronavirus pandemic, as crowds of people gather in close proximity, often without masks.

Redfield appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee to address the government’s response to COVID-19 when the protests were mentioned on more than one occasion.

CUOMO SAYS GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTERS SHOULD ‘ASSUME’ THEY HAVE BEEN ‘INFECTED’ WITH CORONAVIRUS

“I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event,” Redfield told Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla. Redfield suggested that protesters get tested to prevent spreading the virus.

Frankel asked what states can do if the numbers end up going up to the point of overwhelming contact tracing abilities. Redfield said he is working to make sure that does not happen, but noted “this is not a time to be understaffed.”

LOCKDOWNS SEEN AS WORSENING RIOTS, IN TURN HITTING BUSINESSES EVEN HARDER: ‘IT’S A PERFECT STORM’

At another point in the hearing, in response to a question from Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., Redfield addressed the protests and people crowding on beaches without face masks by saying that the CDC is “very concerned that our public health message isn’t resonating.”

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., addressed an incident that took place in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, when officers cleared a crowd from Lafayette Square before a presidential photo op by using what had initially been reported to be tear gas — before the U.S. Park Police said they used smoke canisters and pepper balls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Pocan asked if tear gas and similar chemical agents can cause coughing that would spread COVID-19, to which Redfield said they can. Pocan then asked Redfield if he advised President Trump, the military, or law enforcement not to use such agents on protesters due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“I think you raise an important point,” Redfield said, adding, “I’ll pass on this comment to the next task force meeting.”

He again noted the importance of protesters wearing masks while assembled.



Source link

Recent Articles

CDC Director: George Floyd protests could be coronavirus ‘seeding event’

News WWNR -
0
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield expressed concern Thursday that the mass protests that have been taking place in the aftermath...
Read more

Charlamagne Tha God says talk with Rush Limbaugh was a ‘waste of time’

News WWNR -
0
“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God said his recent discussion with Rush Limbaugh was a waste of time because it felt like a “performance” by the...
Read more

Qutoutiao’s (QTT) CEO Eric Tan on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

Money WWNR -
0
Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2020 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Sai Chi Du – Investor Relations Xiaolu Zhu...
Read more

Former Obama White House counsel indicted for lying to DOJ

News WWNR -
0
Andy McCarthy weighs in on former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig's indictment for making false statements to the Department of Justice. #DailyBriefing #FoxNews FOX...
Read more

ACLU sues Minnesota law enforcement over treatment of journalists during riots

News WWNR -
0
The American Civil Liberties Union this week filed a lawsuit against a number of Minnesota law enforcement agencies alleging that they violated journalists'...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Charlamagne Tha God says talk with Rush Limbaugh was a ‘waste of time’

WWNR -
0
“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God said his recent discussion with Rush Limbaugh was a waste of time because it felt like a “performance” by the...
Read more
Money

Qutoutiao’s (QTT) CEO Eric Tan on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

WWNR -
0
Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2020 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Sai Chi Du – Investor Relations Xiaolu Zhu...
Read more
video
News

Former Obama White House counsel indicted for lying to DOJ

WWNR -
0
Andy McCarthy weighs in on former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig's indictment for making false statements to the Department of Justice. #DailyBriefing #FoxNews FOX...
Read more
News

ACLU sues Minnesota law enforcement over treatment of journalists during riots

WWNR -
0
The American Civil Liberties Union this week filed a lawsuit against a number of Minnesota law enforcement agencies alleging that they violated journalists'...
Read more
News

Italian judge orders seizure of neo-fascist CasaPound headquarters

WWNR -
0
ROME (Reuters) - An Italian judge ordered police to seize the headquarters of a far-right group in central Rome, authorities said on Thursday...
Read more
News

A triple whammy of crises tests Trump’s support ahead of November’s election

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Battered by crisis after crisis, President Donald Trump appears to be in political peril as never before. FILE PHOTO:...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap