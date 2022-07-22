CDL training scheduled at New River CTC 

[GHENT, W.Va.] New River Community and Technical College will offer a Class A CDL training starting Aug. 15, 2022, at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.

The Class A CDL training meets four days a week (Monday through Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six-weeks. Students receive 180 contact hours of training to prepare them for the driving test, and students are able to test on-site in the college’s truck on the last day of class.

Before the first day of class, CDL students must have a full Class E license for one year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit.

Tuition for the CDL class is $2,200 and the testing fee is $100. New River CTC’s CDL class is approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.

A Class A CDL training is also scheduled to begin on Oct. 3, 2022.

Preregistration is required for the class. Visit https://www.newriver.edu/cdl/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus