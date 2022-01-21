CDL trainings scheduled at New River CTC

GHENT, WV- New River Community and Technical College is offering six-week Class A CDL trainings this spring along with a CDL learner’s prep class at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.

Class A CDL courses will start on Feb. 7 and April 11, 2022. The class meets Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six-weeks. Students receive 180 contact hours of training to prepare them for the driving test, and students are able to test on-site in the college’s truck on the last day of class.

New River CTC also offers a learner’s prep class, and classes are schedule the week of Jan. 31 and April 4.

CDL students must have a full Class E license for one year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit prior to the start of class.

Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).