Celebrate Super Bowl responsibly and commit to sober driving

CHARLESTON, WV – Chiefs or 49ers? That’s not the only decision fans will have to make on Super Bowl Sunday. The big game will bring people together at bars, restaurants, and homes. Fans also need to decide, in advance, to plan for a safe ride home if they’re going to drink. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind everyone that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”



Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday, February 11, 2024. The GHSP is getting the word out about the dangers of drinking and driving. The GHSP urges people to plan for a designated driver if they’re going to drink. People who host parties should have plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options for guests.



NHTSA said more than 13,000 people die in drunk-driving crashes every year in the United States, with someone killed every 39 minutes. Fatalities in drunk-driving crashes have increased from 14% to 31% in recent years. In 2021, alcohol was a factor in 23% of all roadway fatalities in West Virginia.



“Impaired driving, whether it involves alcohol, prescription drugs, or narcotics, is one of our top highway safety battles in West Virginia. We know that celebratory occasions, such as sporting events like the Super Bowl, increase impaired driving occurrences exponentially,” said Jack McNeely, GHSP Director. “We ask that if you choose to drink at a Super Bowl celebration or gathering, please consider safer transportation options. We want everyone to enjoy the Super Bowl and to return home safely.”



The GHSP said people should plan for a designated driver before the fun begins or use a friend, taxi, or ride-hailing service to get them home safely. Local law enforcement will also be out in force on Super Bowl Sunday looking for impaired drivers.



Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you drive drunk, you always lose. Make a commitment today to never drink and drive. For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving