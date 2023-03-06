Advertisement

Celebration for West Virginia Deaf Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (WVCDHH) will celebrate West Virginia Deaf Awareness Day on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Upper Rotunda of the State Capitol Building.

Exhibitors include Disability Rights of WV, Marshall University, West Virginia Association of the Deaf, WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind Outreach Center, Charleston Association of the Deaf, WV Deaf Services Center, Convo Communications, WV Division of Rehabilitation Services, WV Human Rights Commission, Kanawha County Schools, Olmstead Office, WV Advocacy Agency for the Deaf, WV Relay, WV Division of Motor Vehicles, and the Luke Lee Listening, Language, and Learning Lab.
“West Virginia Deaf Awareness Day is both a celebration and a day of awareness for West Virginia’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing community and Deaf culture,” said Erik Essington, WVCDHH Executive Director. “We invite all West Virginians to participate in this special event.”WVCDHH was established by the West Virginia Legislature in 1989 to support Deaf and Hard of Hearing West Virginia residents.

