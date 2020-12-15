26.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2:31am

Celebrities react to Joe Biden’s electoral college win

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory on Monday was formalized after electoral votes were officially submitted following November’s election.

Biden, who spoke later in the evening, received over 270 electoral college votes to secure the presidency and stars took to social media to share their thoughts throughout the day. 

“CONGRATULATIONS President Biden & Vice President Harris!!!!!” tweeted Debra Messing.

“Joe Biden won again!” said actor-director Rob Reiner. “Donald Trump, inarguably the worst President in US history, lost again.”

CELEBRITIES REACT TO JOE BIDEN DEFEATING DONALD TRUMP TO BECOME 46TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

“And IT’S FINALLY OFFICIAL! #JOEBIDEN IS THE PRESIDENT~ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Bette Midler exclaimed. “THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE HAVE CAST THEIR VOTES. THE INSTITUTIONS HELD.”

“It’s official. We did it!” wrote George Takei. “#Biden #ByeDon.”

JOE BIDEN’S ELECTION UPDATE SPEECH DRAWS CELEBRITY REACTIONS

“Congrats to #JoeBiden on being certified President,” said Josh Gad. “And thank you to Donald Trump & his allies 4 being so gracious in defeat & accepting the results so humbly. It’s really nice to see such great adherence to Democratic norms…like threatening electors with violence. Oh, wait…”

Antonio Sabato Jr., on the other hand, wasn’t so pleased.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“LIONS DONT CARE WHAT SHEEP SAY OR DO SO KEEP SHEEPING AWAY,” he tweeted on Monday night. “#TRUMPLANDSLIDE #WEWON.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The count was divided with 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump. Biden will be sworn into office on Wed. Jan. 20.





Source link

Recent Articles

Celebrities react to Joe Biden’s electoral college win

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Monday was formalized after electoral votes were officially submitted following November's election.Biden, who spoke later in the evening, received over 270...
Read more

Hannity: ‘Depraved media mob’ has plunged America into an ‘information crisis’

News WWNR -
0
Now that the Electoral College has declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, anyone who doesn't immediately bow before the Democrats will "face...
Read more

Mets’ new GM excited by Cohen’s title expectations

News WWNR -
0
Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.Pretty soon, too.That doesn’t bother him one bit.“Hearing comments like...
Read more

Marco Rubio intends to hold Senate Intel hearing on Fang Fang, Chinese espionage

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Marco Rubio will hold a Senate Intelligence public hearing on Christine Fang, a Chinese national and suspected spy linked to several political...
Read more

A Lim Kim mounts major comeback, wins U.S. Women’s Open in debut

News WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- A Lim Kim made her first U.S. Women's Open appearance a memorable one Monday, closing with three straight birdies to tie...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Hannity: ‘Depraved media mob’ has plunged America into an ‘information crisis’

WWNR -
0
Now that the Electoral College has declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, anyone who doesn't immediately bow before the Democrats will "face...
Read more
News

Mets’ new GM excited by Cohen’s title expectations

WWNR -
0
Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.Pretty soon, too.That doesn’t bother him one bit.“Hearing comments like...
Read more
News

Marco Rubio intends to hold Senate Intel hearing on Fang Fang, Chinese espionage

WWNR -
0
Sen. Marco Rubio will hold a Senate Intelligence public hearing on Christine Fang, a Chinese national and suspected spy linked to several political...
Read more
News

A Lim Kim mounts major comeback, wins U.S. Women’s Open in debut

WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- A Lim Kim made her first U.S. Women's Open appearance a memorable one Monday, closing with three straight birdies to tie...
Read more
News

The Electoral College graduates with honors

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** On the roster: The Electoral College graduates with honors - It’s V-day...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris calls to ‘honor’ Sandy Hook victims with gun reforms

WWNR -
0
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called for gun reforms to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on Monday, which...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap