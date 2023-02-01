Certificate of Need Bills Advance from House Health

The House Committee on Health and Human Resources committee met today and advanced four bills.

House Bill 2196 removes opioid treatment programs from the list of health services that require a certificate of need to be developed.

House Bill 2789 removes birthing centers from the list of health services requiring a certificate of need to be developed.

House Bill 3141 updates the WV Dental Practice Act by changing and adding definitions.

House Bill 2538 develops an online portal to support foster placements and kinship placements with the specific needs of their foster children.