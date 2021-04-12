Chamber of Commerce starts spring cleaning.

Our Community is Our Responsibility

-Erin Stone

Beckley – (WWNR) The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is jumping head first into spring cleaning spearheaded by their Make it Shine Committee. The mission of this division of the Chamber is to enhance the aesthetic pleasure of the major arteries or “gateways” into Beckley-Raleigh County for economic impact.

Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce says it all started a long time ago. “The Raleigh County Make It Shine committee that was established probably about 20 years ago and that committee was really focused on making Raleigh County shine. So the committee has had a Butt Buster program, where back in the day you could call and report any one that was dumping out ashtrays of cigarettes or throwing cigarettes out the window, you could and there was also an abandoned car program as well as a dilapidated building program all these things were put in place to really make our County shine.”

Today the Beckley-Raleigh County Gateway Project has picked up where they left off. This group is for residents, historians, environmental enthusiasts and anyone interested in cleaning up and restoring the beauty of the main corridors that bring people into Raleigh County and the City of Beckley. They hope their efforts will enhance the area and make it more attractive for new businesses, residents and visitors.

They have several volunteer opportunities available this month. Saturday April 17, Monday April 19, and Earth Day April 22 all offer chance to get involved with the clean up in the city of Beckley. Additional information is on their Facebook page and website.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is not doing this alone either! They are partnered with the City of Beckley, and Raleigh County Commission. Together with local businesses including Appalachian Electric Power, WV Department of Highways, and local landscaping companies the efforts are full steam ahead. The Carter Family Foundation, Buckner Woodford Clay III Memorial Fund and Beckley Area Foundation have assisted with grant funding for new signage promoting the area.

Michelle pointed out that when families come into Raleigh County and Beckley, they don’t always know where certain amenities and local hot spot are located. Through these efforts, Beckley and Raleigh County will continue to grow and become more appealing to tourism and families looking for a more small town feel for their living accommodations. That is the whole goal. Improve tourism and become more attractive to potential new businesses and residents.

