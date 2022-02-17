Chance Raso Joins NRGRDA as Special Projects Coordinator To Bolster Gateway Community Projects

Beckley, WV – Chance Raso, a former park ranger at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has joined the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) to bolster its outdoor recreation capabilities and support coordination of gateway community projects. He started February 15 as a special projects coordinator.

Andy Davis, NRGRDA’s Manager of Gateway Communities Initiatives, said, “Chance’s experience at our new national park will greatly broaden our regional and individual community approach to building new and innovative outdoor recreation experiences and forging their connections within our local economies. He is a lifelong West Virginian passionate about the state’s land and people.”

Prior to working at the national park, Raso was a graduate student at Virginia Tech in geography and previously earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from Concord University. Raso, a Beckley native, also was a Forest Health Intern for the National Park Service.