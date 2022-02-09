Changes to Unemployment moves to the WV House of Delegates, Reduces Benefits

The Senate passed two bills on Tuesday afternoon that would make major changes to the unemployment safety net in West Virginia.

Senate Bill 2, passed on a vote of 20-14, would reduce the eligibility for benefits from 26 to 12 weeks if the unemployment rate is below 5.5 percent. The rate would go up an additional week for each half-percent the unemployment rate goes up, capping at a maximum of 20 weeks.

Senate Bill 3, passed on a vote of 23-11, would require four specific job search activities per week for people receiving unemployment benefits. These activities range from registering at job placement offices, filling out applications for employers with openings, taking a civil service exam, or attending job fairs, among others. People failing to show proof of these activities could be ruled ineligible for benefits under the bill.

Senate Bill 3 would allow people to work a part time job, up to 30 hours a week, while receiving full unemployment. This is a a unique provision intended to help people continue looking for full-time work that is comparable to what they had previously.

Supporters of these bills on the floor said they will lower costs for businesses, making the state more competitive economically, while also providing specific responsibilities for the those seeking work.

Opponents of the bills on the floor contended the measures are punitive and do nothing to address what Workforce West Virginia officials testified in committee were the three most common barriers to employment in the state: access to childcare, transportation, and job readiness.

The bills now head to the House of Delegates for consideration.