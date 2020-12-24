48.9 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:19pm

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has surgery, likely out 4-6 weeks, sources say

By WWNR
NewsSports


After undergoing surgery for a fractured left hand on Thursday, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four to six weeks, sources told ESPN.

Zeller, who suffered the injury in Wednesday’s season-opening loss to Cleveland, had the surgery performed by Dr. Michelle Carlsson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Zeller, 28, leaves the Hornets without a starting center for an extended period, opening an opportunity for backup center Bismack Biyombo to play an increased role. The Hornets also have an open roster spot to add a player.

Zeller had career-high averages of 11.1 points and 7.1. rebounds last season.



Source link

Recent Articles

President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas

News WWNR -
0
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a joint message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas on Thursday, noting the importance of the...
Read more

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has surgery, likely out 4-6 weeks, sources say

News WWNR -
0
After undergoing surgery for a fractured left hand on Thursday, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four to six weeks,...
Read more

Elizabeth Neumann: Trump harmed national security by cutting refugee admissions to US — Biden will admit more

News WWNR -
0
The United States has all but vacated its status as a beacon for refugees under the failed leadership of the Trump administration. Over the...
Read more

How Iran’s central bank currency system is manipulated to fund regional proxy wars

News WWNR -
0
While subjected to years of sanctions and a "maximum pressure" campaign inflicted by the Trump administration, reports indicate that the Iranian regime and its military wing –...
Read more

MiMedx: This Is What Institutional Investment Looks Like

Money WWNR -
0
MiMedx: This Is What Institutional Investment Looks Like Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas

WWNR -
0
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a joint message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas on Thursday, noting the importance of the...
Read more
News

Elizabeth Neumann: Trump harmed national security by cutting refugee admissions to US — Biden will admit more

WWNR -
0
The United States has all but vacated its status as a beacon for refugees under the failed leadership of the Trump administration. Over the...
Read more
News

How Iran’s central bank currency system is manipulated to fund regional proxy wars

WWNR -
0
While subjected to years of sanctions and a "maximum pressure" campaign inflicted by the Trump administration, reports indicate that the Iranian regime and its military wing –...
Read more
Money

MiMedx: This Is What Institutional Investment Looks Like

WWNR -
0
MiMedx: This Is What Institutional Investment Looks Like Source link
Read more
video
News

Gruesome ax attack caught on camera shocks cops

WWNR -
0
Police release surveillance video from brutal assault outside 7-Eleven in West Hollywood, California source
Read more
News

Unusual world junior championship plunges ahead in Edmonton

WWNR -
0
A world junior men’s hockey championship like no other opens Friday with zero spectators and teams walled off from the general public because...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap