Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has surgery, likely out 4-6 weeks, sources say

After undergoing surgery for a fractured left hand on Thursday, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four to six weeks, sources told ESPN.

Zeller, who suffered the injury in Wednesday’s season-opening loss to Cleveland, had the surgery performed by Dr. Michelle Carlsson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Zeller, 28, leaves the Hornets without a starting center for an extended period, opening an opportunity for backup center Bismack Biyombo to play an increased role. The Hornets also have an open roster spot to add a player.

Zeller had career-high averages of 11.1 points and 7.1. rebounds last season.