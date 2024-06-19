Chef Paul Smith Named Distinguished West Virginian after becoming the first state native to win the prestigious James Beard Award

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today presented Chef Paul Smith with a Distinguished West Virginian Award after becoming the first state native to win the prestigious James Beard Award for culinary excellence.



Smith claimed the coveted ‘Best Chef: Southeast’ award as part of the annual James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago on June 10, 2024. This prestigious competition showcased chefs from five states: Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. He is the first finalist and first winner from West Virginia.



“This is the highest honor a governor can give in West Virginia, and I’m thrilled to name Chef Paul Smith a Distinguished West Virginian,” Gov. Justice said. “Chef Paul has reached the top of the culinary world as our state’s first James Beard Award-winning chef, and his passion for showcasing our unique flavors has really put West Virginia on the culinary map. Recognitions like this show everyone that we are a true culinary destination, and we couldn’t be prouder to call him one of our own. We can’t wait to see what he achieves next and how he will continue to inspire others with his dedication and passion for West Virginia’s culinary scene.”