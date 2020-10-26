53.2 F
Beckley
Monday, October 26, 2020 9:05am

Cher debuts ‘Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe’ cover at pro-Biden concert event

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Cher debuted a new rendition of the song “Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe” with lyrics updated to be about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

The singing icon is rarely shy about voicing her distaste for President Donald Trump and has been openly campaigning for Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election. The Academy Award and Grammy-winner closed out Sunday’s I Will Vote event by debuting the new song for the virtual audience. 

Cher belted out the number, with amended lyrics about Biden becoming the president such as, “Right now our country’s gloomy, fear is in the air / But when Joe’s president, hope is everywhere.” 

CHER BASHES TRUMP OVER CORONAVIRUS PLAN: ‘I’M BEYOND HIS SELL BY DATE’

The original lyrics read: “Sometimes the cabin’s gloomy and the table’s bare / But when he kisses me it’s Christmas everywhere.”

According to Billboard, “Happiness” was released as the star’s latest single on Monday. The track, originally composed by Harold Arlen, had the same title but was conceived for the 1943 musical “Cabin in the Sky.” Based on a play by the same name, the film featured an all-Black cast and focused on a man who is given six months to redeem his soul so that he’s worthy of going to heaven. 

CHER BLASTS DONALD TRUMP’S SUGGESTION THAT CORONAVIRUS MEDICAL WORKERS ARE STEALING SUPPLIES

Cher endorsed Biden in February and has been working directly with his campaign ever since. Last week, an email obtained by Fox News revealed that the 74-year-old would be traveling to Arizona and Nevada, key states in the upcoming election, to campaign on behalf of Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris

Cher debuted a new single dedicated to Joe Biden.

Cher debuted a new single dedicated to Joe Biden.
(Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

She later announced the news herself on Twitter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Trump, Cher typically takes to her Twitter to offer rebukes on things like the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service and to make claims that the incumbent candidate plans to steal the election by way of the Supreme Court.





Source link

Recent Articles

Cher debuts ‘Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe’ cover at pro-Biden concert event

News WWNR -
0
Cher debuted a new rendition of the song “Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe” with lyrics updated to be about Democratic presidential...
Read more

Holly Huffnagle: Ignorance about anti-Semitism creates dangerous breeding ground for hatred of Jews

News WWNR -
0
American Jews, already anxious about rising anti-Semitism in the United States, now have further cause for alarm. Nearly half of all Americans say...
Read more

Live Updates: 2020 election sees at least 58 million ballots cast so far

News WWNR -
0
The 2020 presidential race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has seen at least 58 million people cast their ballots...
Read more

World Series 2020 — Dodgers fans have taken over ‘neutral’ site with L.A. one win from a title

News WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Tampa Bay Rays were the home team these past three nights. If not for their white pants, you might...
Read more

Kamala Harris bursts out laughing when asked if she has socialist perspective

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., laughed when asked during an interview Sunday if she would advocate for a “socialist or progressive perspective” if elected.CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell asked...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Holly Huffnagle: Ignorance about anti-Semitism creates dangerous breeding ground for hatred of Jews

WWNR -
0
American Jews, already anxious about rising anti-Semitism in the United States, now have further cause for alarm. Nearly half of all Americans say...
Read more
News

Live Updates: 2020 election sees at least 58 million ballots cast so far

WWNR -
0
The 2020 presidential race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has seen at least 58 million people cast their ballots...
Read more
News

World Series 2020 — Dodgers fans have taken over ‘neutral’ site with L.A. one win from a title

WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Tampa Bay Rays were the home team these past three nights. If not for their white pants, you might...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris bursts out laughing when asked if she has socialist perspective

WWNR -
0
Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., laughed when asked during an interview Sunday if she would advocate for a “socialist or progressive perspective” if elected.CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell asked...
Read more
News

Pence says Biden, Harris should stop playing politics with COVID-19 vaccine

WWNR -
0
Vice President Mike Pence took Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to task on Sunday for what he said...
Read more
News

Biden rips Hunter Biden email leak as ‘smear campaign,’ says Russia trying to spread disinformation

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed the recent reports of his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings, calling them a “smear campaign” and arguing...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap