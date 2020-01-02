36.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:38am

Chevrolet Corvette impaled by flying Florida highway sign

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray revealed

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model’s history, and promises supercar performance at a bargain basement price less than $60,000.

A Florida driver had a close call on New Year’s Eve when a highway signpost flew through the air and impaled the rear window of his Chevrolet Corvette.

The man, who identified himself as Malcom, was entering I-95 in Hallandale Beach when the merge sign slammed into his car.

“I didn’t even see it. It just happened really fast,” Malcom told WSVN.

“I was coming onto the interstate, the sign went airborne. I guess it was already airborne. I didn’t even know.”

Police said another car ahead of him ran into the sign and sent it into the air, causing at least five other crashes as cars tried to avoid it.

None of the drivers or passengers was seriously injured in the incident, and the damage to Malcom’s Corvette was mostly restricted to the rear window, which covers an empty cargo compartment. The needed repairs could’ve been much worse if he’d been driving the upcoming 2020 Corvette, which features a mid-engine design that places the V8 motor right where the pole hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

US steps up presence in Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Iran

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. deploys more military to Saudi Arabia in a show of force amid escalating tensions in the Middle East; Lucas Tomlinson reports. FOX News...
Read more

Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick

Money WWNR -
0
Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick Source link
Read more

Chevrolet Corvette impaled by flying Florida highway sign

News WWNR -
0
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray revealedThe eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at...
Read more

Explainer: How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office,...
Read more

Today on Fox News: Jan. 2, 2019

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to The New York Times claiming Republican women are...
Read more

Related Stories

video
News

US steps up presence in Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Iran

WWNR -
0
The U.S. deploys more military to Saudi Arabia in a show of force amid escalating tensions in the Middle East; Lucas Tomlinson reports. FOX News...
Read more
Money

Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick

WWNR -
0
Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick Source link
Read more
News

Explainer: How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office,...
Read more
News

Today on Fox News: Jan. 2, 2019

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to The New York Times claiming Republican women are...
Read more
News

Taiwan’s top military officer said to be aboard Black Hawk helicopter in mountain crash

WWNR -
0
TAIPEI, Taiwan  — A Black Hawk helicopter carrying Taiwan's top military official crashed Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital and his fate...
Read more
News

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

WWNR -
0
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides in the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap