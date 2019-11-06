45.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:12am

Chicago’s top cop Eddie Johnson considering retirement, he says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Eddie Johnson, the superintendent of Chicago Police, told reporters at a City Hall budget meeting Monday that he’s considering retirement after joining the department more than three decades ago.

Johnson, who became Chicago’s top cop three years ago, said he started contemplating retirement last month when he was in London for a Chicago Bears-Oakland Raiders football game. He said that trip was his first vacation since becoming superintendent and made him “realize how much of a sacrifice you make.”

TRUMP BLASTS CHICAGO POLICE CHIEF AS ‘DISGRACE,’ IN FIERY TAKEDOWN AT LAW ENFORCEMENT CONFERENCE

The 59-year-old police chief said his retirement thoughts are not related to an ongoing internal investigation into a recent incident in which he was caught sleeping in a car at a stop sign. Johnson, who makes $260,044 per year, requested an investigation of himself after a passerby spotted him parked near a stop sign in October and called 911.

The superintendent said that while he was driving, he felt lightheaded and pulled over. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the department, said Johnson changed a medication he takes earlier in the week, and recently had concerns about feeling exhausted. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times that Johnson confessed to her he had drunk alcohol with his most recent meal.

Johnson, appointed in March 2016 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, was hospitalized in June after doctors found a small blood clot in one of his lungs during a stress test done as the superintendent approached the two-year anniversary of a kidney transplant, which happened in August 2017.

President Trump, who has long been a critic of Chicago’s policies dating back to Emanuel’s time in office, slammed Johnson during a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in the Windy City. Johnson had boycotted Trump’s appearance.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Trump, who was in the city to, among other things, sign an executive order establishing the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice, blamed Johnson for soaring violent crime rates and accused him of putting “criminals and illegal aliens” before residents. The president also repeatedly slammed Johnson for the Chicago’s gun violence — describing the city as more dangerous than Afghanistan — in addition to suggesting the superintendent should be replaced, adding that rank-and-file officers deserve a leader who has their backs and “who sides with you.”

Chicago is a “sanctuary city” where local authorities do not cooperate with federal immigration officials, denying information that would help them deport illegal immigrants. Proponents argue Chicago’s efforts encourage cooperation between local police and immigrant communities.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly, Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Chicago’s top cop Eddie Johnson considering retirement, he says

News WWNR -
0
Eddie Johnson, the superintendent of Chicago Police, told reporters at a City Hall budget meeting Monday that he’s considering retirement after joining the...
Read more

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

News WWNR -
0
Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona's only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration...
Read more

Sharks’ Evander Kane sued by Vegas casino over $500K in gambling credits

News WWNR -
0
A Las Vegas casino is suing Evander Kane, claiming the San Jose Sharks forward failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers given...
Read more

Buttigieg’s former chief of staff wins election to replace him as mayor

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s former chief of staff won an election Tuesday to succeed him as mayor of South Bend, Ind.James Mueller, a...
Read more

U.S. envoy Sondland reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in American aid while...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

WWNR -
0
Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona's only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration...
Read more
News

Sharks’ Evander Kane sued by Vegas casino over $500K in gambling credits

WWNR -
0
A Las Vegas casino is suing Evander Kane, claiming the San Jose Sharks forward failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers given...
Read more
News

Buttigieg’s former chief of staff wins election to replace him as mayor

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s former chief of staff won an election Tuesday to succeed him as mayor of South Bend, Ind.James Mueller, a...
Read more
News

U.S. envoy Sondland reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

WWNR -
0
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in American aid while...
Read more
News

House committees request Mick Mulvaney deposition as part of impeachment inquiry

WWNR -
0
House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have requested that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney appear before the...
Read more
News

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

WWNR -
0
Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona's only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap