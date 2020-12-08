25.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 1:05pm

Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: Coronavirus vaccine is safe, effective

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Dr. Moncef Slaoui said the coronavirus vaccines spearheaded by Operation Warp Speed were “safe and effective” on Tuesday, as he sought to address hesitations by some Americans about the immunizations.

Slaoui, who serves as chief medical adviser to the Trump administration’s vaccination effort, said he was so confident in the vaccines that he would make sure his 8-year-old son took it.

“I will make sure he has it,” he said on “America’s Newsroom.” “I will take the vaccine as soon as it is approved, if I am authorized to do so.  And, you know, those are the levels of confidence that I have, the people I love most on the Earth. I’ll make sure they get the vaccine because I know the data. I know it is safe and effective.”

Slaoui said that the vaccine production process was conducted “faster” than usual but without cutting corners.

“We took advantage of technological advances that happened over the last 10 years,” he said. “We took financial risks, operational risks, we did larger trials than what is needed. Those are the things that allowed us to go very fast.”

 PFIZER’S CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FIRST UK RECIPIENTS DETAIL EXPERIENCES

In the United Kingdom, a 90-year-old woman became the first person to receive Pfizer’s recently approved coronavirus jab this week, calling herself “privileged” to get it.

Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine were expected to be in place for the start of the immunization program on Tuesday, a day that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed “V-Day” as a nod to triumphs in World War II. The first doses will go to nursing home staff and people over 80, as well as health and social care workers, according to the National Health Services website.  

Slaoui vowed transparency of the vaccine production by “making all data available” and then reviewed by experts in order to be explained to the population.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Hopefully, people have different experts that they may trust. I ask people to just keep your mind open. Please. Do not come to a conclusion if you have not been exposed to the data.” 

Fox News’ Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Miragen: Viridian Therapeutics Acquisition Offers Good Speculative Entry Opportunity (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Money WWNR -
0
Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a small biotech company that has been focusing in recent years on its micro RNA modulation program, with two candidate...
Read more

Kevin McCarthy breaks down how $8.3B coronavirus funding will be spent

News WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy breaks down how the White House is tackling the outbreak and how Congress is planning to deal with...
Read more

Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: Coronavirus vaccine is safe, effective

News WWNR -
0
Dr. Moncef Slaoui said the coronavirus vaccines spearheaded by Operation Warp Speed were "safe and effective" on Tuesday, as he sought to address...
Read more

China condemns new US sanctions, sale of military equipment to Taiwan

News WWNR -
0
China on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan.The...
Read more

Rep. Jim Banks: GOP is only party to tackle our national debt – Dems don’t have the guts to try

News WWNR -
0
By no measure has the Republican Party been successful at eliminating the national debt. But we’re the only party in Washington with the...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Miragen: Viridian Therapeutics Acquisition Offers Good Speculative Entry Opportunity (NASDAQ:MGEN)

WWNR -
0
Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a small biotech company that has been focusing in recent years on its micro RNA modulation program, with two candidate...
Read more
video
News

Kevin McCarthy breaks down how $8.3B coronavirus funding will be spent

WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy breaks down how the White House is tackling the outbreak and how Congress is planning to deal with...
Read more
News

China condemns new US sanctions, sale of military equipment to Taiwan

WWNR -
0
China on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan.The...
Read more
News

Rep. Jim Banks: GOP is only party to tackle our national debt – Dems don’t have the guts to try

WWNR -
0
By no measure has the Republican Party been successful at eliminating the national debt. But we’re the only party in Washington with the...
Read more
News

Sally Pipes: For HHS post Biden taps ObamaCare ‘s lead defender – don’t expect him to be a moderate

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday that he plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his Secretary of Health and Human...
Read more
News

Remembering when Dez Bryant was ‘that receiver’ for the Dallas Cowboys – Dallas Cowboys Blog

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- During his eight-year run with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Dez Bryant often did things that were brilliant and sometimes...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap