46.4 F
Beckley
Thursday, April 30, 2020 9:21am

China says it has no interest in meddling in U.S. election

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



BEIJING (Reuters) – China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would try to make him lose his re-election bid in November.

“The U.S. presidential election is an internal affair, we have no interest in interfering in it,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing.

“We hope the people of the U.S. will not drag China into its election politics.”

In an interview for Reuters on Wednesday Trump said “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race”, adding that he believed Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the election to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues.

Trump also said during the interview he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic.

He and other top officials have blamed China for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. It has infected more than 1 million Americans and has thrown the U.S. economy into a deep recession.

“There are many things I can do,” Trump told Reuters. “We’re looking for what happened.”

Geng reiterated during Thursday’s briefing that China was a victim of the epidemic and not its accomplice, adding that attempts by “certain politicans” to shift the blame away from their poor handling of the outbreak to Beijing would only “expose the problems of the U.S. itself”.

“The U.S. should know this: the enemy is the virus, not China,” he said.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

China says it has no interest in meddling in U.S. election

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump...
Read more

South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who spent 22 years in prison, dies aged 87

News WWNR -
0
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who stood trial alongside Nelson Mandela in the 1963-64 Rivonia Trial and ...
Read more

Biden fields committee to help pick a running mate

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is assigning four close campaign allies to head up the process leading to one of his...
Read more

4/30 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia     Updated: 4/30/2020 14 New Reported Cases 545  Reported Cases Recovered ( +41 ) The...
Read more

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski says playbook comment made in jest

News WWNR -
0
Rob Gronkowski isn't joking around this time. He has his Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook and says it arrived after last week's trade from...
Read more

Related Stories

News

South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who spent 22 years in prison, dies aged 87

WWNR -
0
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who stood trial alongside Nelson Mandela in the 1963-64 Rivonia Trial and ...
Read more
News

Biden fields committee to help pick a running mate

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is assigning four close campaign allies to head up the process leading to one of his...
Read more
Dennis Prager

4/30 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia     Updated: 4/30/2020 14 New Reported Cases 545  Reported Cases Recovered ( +41 ) The...
Read more
News

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski says playbook comment made in jest

WWNR -
0
Rob Gronkowski isn't joking around this time. He has his Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook and says it arrived after last week's trade from...
Read more
News

China says it has no interest in meddling in U.S. presidential election

WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, following comments by U.S. President...
Read more
News

SEALs attempted to track kidnappers of US contractor in Afghanistan: report

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.WASHINGTON — In the days following the capture of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap