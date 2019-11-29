42.7 F
Beckley
Friday, November 29, 2019 5:12pm

Chinese church leader sentenced to prison after being promised release, group says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A Chinese church leader who operates outside the umbrella of the Beijing government’s official Protestant organization was sentenced to prison Friday, according to a watchdog.

Early Rain Covenant Church Elder Qin Defu was sentenced to four years in prison for “illegal business operations,” relating to 20,000 Christian books the church used and in the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing crackdown on religion, according to Texas-based group, ChinaAid.

BEIJING’S THREATS OVER BILL SUPPORTING HONG KONG ’LAUGHABLE,’ CHINA EXPERT SAYS

“This afternoon, Elder Qin Defu was suddenly sentenced,” Pastor Wang Yi’s lawyer’s said, according to a group affiliated with the church. “Police reneged on their earlier promise to his family that if they accepted a government-appointed attorney, they would ‘go through the formalities then release him.'”

The “illegal” books include small gospel tacts like the “The Good News You Don’t Want to Hear,” for which Yi, the pastor took responsibility for in his testimony to Chinese officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last December, Yi and more than 100 members of the church were arrested. While many were released, the pastor was charged with “inciting to subvert state power” and was taken to an undisclosed location, yet to be sentenced.



Source link

Recent Articles

Chinese church leader sentenced to prison after being promised release, group says

News WWNR -
0
A Chinese church leader who operates outside the umbrella of the Beijing government's official Protestant organization was sentenced to prison Friday, according to a...
Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio blamed by Brazil’s president for Amazon forest fires

News WWNR -
0
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro took a shot at Leonardo DiCaprio's efforts to help the Amazon rainforest in the wake of the devastating summer fires,...
Read more

Harris’ aides believe Gabbard attacks accelerated 2020 woes: report

News WWNR -
0
Advisers to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., believe that her plunge in the polls over the summer was accelerated by a withering attack in a...
Read more

Tinsel roasting on an open fire? Dr. Manny’s top tips for Christmas decorating safety

News WWNR -
0
Christmas is just around the corner and Fox News Health Senior Managing Editor Dr. Manny Alvarez has the top safety tips for holiday decorating.According...
Read more

Oscar Valdez — ‘I was going through hell just trying to make weight’

News WWNR -
0
9:14 AM ETSteve KimESPN The last two or three excruciating pounds felt like losing 20 for Oscar Valdez. Making the 126-pound weight limit...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Leonardo DiCaprio blamed by Brazil’s president for Amazon forest fires

WWNR -
0
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro took a shot at Leonardo DiCaprio's efforts to help the Amazon rainforest in the wake of the devastating summer fires,...
Read more
News

Harris’ aides believe Gabbard attacks accelerated 2020 woes: report

WWNR -
0
Advisers to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., believe that her plunge in the polls over the summer was accelerated by a withering attack in a...
Read more
News

Tinsel roasting on an open fire? Dr. Manny’s top tips for Christmas decorating safety

WWNR -
0
Christmas is just around the corner and Fox News Health Senior Managing Editor Dr. Manny Alvarez has the top safety tips for holiday decorating.According...
Read more
News

Oscar Valdez — ‘I was going through hell just trying to make weight’

WWNR -
0
9:14 AM ETSteve KimESPN The last two or three excruciating pounds felt like losing 20 for Oscar Valdez. Making the 126-pound weight limit...
Read more
video
News

Graham: What the public deserves to know about Clinton probe

WWNR -
0
Collusion narrative crumbles; Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham weighs in on FISA abuse investigation. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour...
Read more
Money

November Portfolio Update – Prefs And Finance

WWNR -
0
November Portfolio Update - Prefs And Finance Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap