43.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:15pm

Chris Pratt’s new Pledge of Allegiance-themed production company aims to heal political divide

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Chris Pratt: What to know

Who is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt? Here are a few facts you probably did not know about the actor.

Movie star Chris Pratt has started a new production company in Hollywood, with a Pledge of Allegiance theme, to heal the political divide.

Last week, the openly Christian actor shared an Instagram video where he sang songs from his acting work while showing off his new office.

He said on the post: “A musical sneak peak at the walls inside my office.
So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey.
I’ve started a company.
Indivisible Productions
One nation
Under God
Indivisible
Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you’re welcome, but it’s whatever.”

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER: CHRIS PRATT ‘THINKS OF KIND WAYS TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

Amid binary extremes with no middle or compromise, Pratt’s mission couldn’t come at a better time.

The volatile tribalism now so ingrained in American life eventually will right itself, Robb Willer, a sociology professor at Stanford University, told The Associated Press last year, but not until the public decides it’s had enough and stops rewarding people in the public eye who use incendiary language and demonize the other side. It’s impossible to guess, he noted, how much damage will be done in the meantime.

“That is the question of our time: Are we going to choose to continue the war, or are we going to choose peace? And we don’t know yet what the answer to that will be, because while a majority of Americans are fed up with the extremity of our political divisions, it does feel like we’re stuck here,” Willer said. “It will get worse before it gets better.”

Animosity between parties has been growing for decades now, to the point that studies show Republicans and Democrats don’t want to date one another, don’t want their children to marry one another and don’t want to live in the same neighborhoods at a rate unprecedented in modern America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the same time, people in the public eye began using increasingly apocalyptic language, the stuff of fearful, juvenile xenophobia rather than nonjudgmental, open curiosity.

Willer said those two forces — the splintering of society along party lines and the ascent of raw, primal vitriol — merged to create a breeding ground for violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Source link

Recent Articles

Chris Pratt’s new Pledge of Allegiance-themed production company aims to heal political divide

News WWNR -
0
Chris Pratt: What to knowWho is 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt? Here are a few facts you probably did not know...
Read more

UAE’s Gargash says we support calls for de-escalation with Iran: Arabiya TV

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits...
Read more

Lindsey Graham on New Hampshire primary: ‘You’re seeing the demise of the Democratic Party’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., claimed on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday that "the demise of the Democratic Party" is underway, as voters headed to the polls...
Read more

LSU-Florida State to kick off 2022, 2023 seasons

News WWNR -
0
LSU and Florida State announced a marquee nonconference matchup to kick off the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Labor Day weekend.The two teams,...
Read more

Why New Hampshire may be the last stop for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign: Pollsters break it down

News WWNR -
0
In the run-up to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, much of the focus has been on the apparent front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend...
Read more

Related Stories

News

UAE’s Gargash says we support calls for de-escalation with Iran: Arabiya TV

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits...
Read more
News

Lindsey Graham on New Hampshire primary: ‘You’re seeing the demise of the Democratic Party’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., claimed on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday that "the demise of the Democratic Party" is underway, as voters headed to the polls...
Read more
News

LSU-Florida State to kick off 2022, 2023 seasons

WWNR -
0
LSU and Florida State announced a marquee nonconference matchup to kick off the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Labor Day weekend.The two teams,...
Read more
News

Why New Hampshire may be the last stop for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign: Pollsters break it down

WWNR -
0
In the run-up to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, much of the focus has been on the apparent front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend...
Read more
News

Donald Trump Jr. says he’s honored by chants of ’46,’ but sole focus is father’s 2020 reelection

WWNR -
0
Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that he was incredibly honored after leaving his father's campaign stage in New Hampshire on Monday to chants...
Read more
Money

Data Update 3 For 2020: The Price Of Risk

WWNR -
0
When investing, risk is a given, and if you choose to avoid it, at any cost, you will, and in the last decade,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap