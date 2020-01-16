Chris Wallace: Commemorative impeachment pens ‘not a good look’ for Nancy Pelosi

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace told Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Thursday that he agreed with host Brian Kilmeade’s criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for handing out commemorative pens — with her name on them — after she signed a resolution transmitting two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial.

“That was not a good look for Nancy Pelosi,” Wallace said in response to Kilmeade’s comment blasting the move.

“I actually think she hurt herself,” Kilmeade said. “And that show yesterday looked so phony, that solemn march while handing out commemorative pens.”

“I completely agree with that point,” Wallace said in response.

PELOSI HANDS OUT SOUVENIR PENS, DEMS SLAMMED FOR GLOATING AS HOUSE DELIVERS TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES

To critics, the tone of the event seemed celebratory — a far cry from the December day when the House voted to impeach Trump. On that occasion, Pelosi wore black and insisted on the House floor it was a “solemn” day. Later, she even cut short two rounds of cheers from Democrats when the articles were adopted.

Before Wednesday’s signing ceremony, aides set out two small trays containing more than two dozen black pens emblazoned with Pelosi’s signature. She entered the room and sat at a table with the documents and pens before her. House managers and the committee chairmen who had worked on Trump’s impeachment were standing around her. Pelosi picked up each pen, signed a bit, and handed each one to a lawmaker. Occasionally, she smiled.

“You can have it one way or the other,” Wallace said on Thursday. “Either ‘We wanted to get him [Trump] and we got him and we’re happy about it,’ or ‘This is solemn and it’s the last thing we want to do, but the Constitution requires us.’”

“But you can’t say that this is prayerful and solemn and sober and then you’re sitting there signing each letter and then giving out a commemorative pen with a big smile on your face,” he continued.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.