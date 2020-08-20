61.1 F
Beckley
Thursday, August 20, 2020 2:44am

Chris Wallace pans Harris speech as ‘a lot of Democratic boilerplate’ that followed single ‘magic moment’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., had one “magic moment” in her Democratic National Convention speech accepting the party’s nomination to be vice president, but most of her remarks were unmemorable, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace said Wednesday.

“I thought there was a magic moment in Kamala Harris’ speech and that was when she said, ‘I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America,'” said Wallace, who added that the historic nature of Harris officially becoming the first Black woman to join a major party ticket was “worth celebrating.”

BRAZILE: KAMALA HARRIS SPOKE TO THE WOMEN ‘WHO BROKE THEIR BACKS JUST TRYING TO GET AHEAD’

“Having said that … tonight reminded me of nothing so much as Kamala Harris’ whole campaign for president. It started out with this huge rally in Oakland, 20,000 people cheering, and she flamed out and was out of the race by the end of 2019, before the first votes in Iowa,” he said.

“I thought there was a lot of Democratic boilerplate, both in the attack on Donald Trump and the praise of Joe Biden,” Wallace went on. “You know, I was thinking in the middle of the speech — I don’t remember a word that Tim Kaine or Mike Pence said when they were nominated for vice president in 2016, and my guess is other than that phrase — I accept your nomination — I’m not sure there’s a phrase of Kamala Harris’ that will be remembered much after tonight.”

KAMALA HARRIS ACCEPTS HISTORIC VP NOMINATION, SAYS ‘THERE IS NO VACCINE FOR RACISM’

Harris gave her remarks in an uncharacteristically quiet room for the occasion, as convention organizers strictly observed protocols to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Before she spoke, the DNC played a video touting the historic nature of her being chosen to serve as the vice presidential nominee for a major political party.

At one point, Harris praised her mother, who came to the United States as an immigrant from India, saying: “My mother instilled in my sister Maya and me the values that would chart the course of our lives.”

Karl Rove, a Fox News contributor and former deputy White House chief of staff, also stated that Harris accepting the nomination was “a historic moment” before adding, “I have to say I thought it was a pedestrian speech.

“Maybe it was that she had to give it in that empty room, but I thought the video was great, her opening remarks about family were terrific, but I think it was pretty pedestrian after that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Summing up the tenor of the convention’s penultimate night, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume suggested that Democrats were “very worried” about voters not turning out to support the Biden-Harris ticket.

“We heard again tonight, the theme again was, ‘You’ve got to get out and vote, you’ve got to fight, we got to carry on the fight,'” he said. “It strikes me that this party, despite the enviable position in which its ticket appears to be, seems very worried that people are not going to turn out and vote.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Down 2-0, the 76ers’ season is beginning to close

News WWNR -
0
With about eight minutes to go in the third quarter Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson tried to throw an entry pass...
Read more

Chris Wallace pans Harris speech as ‘a lot of Democratic boilerplate’ that followed single ‘magic moment’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., had one "magic moment" in her Democratic National Convention speech accepting the party's nomination to be vice president, but most of her...
Read more

DNC: Gabby Giffords evokes 2011 shooting during speech  

News WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, gave a powerful speech in a video streamed Wednesday at...
Read more

Karl Rove condemns QAnon as ‘a group of nuts and kooks,’ says Trump ‘ought to disavow them’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump should disavow QAnon conspiracy theorists, Fox News contributor Karl Rove stated bluntly on "Special Report" Wednesday."I don't know much about the movement other than...
Read more

Gutfeld on Bill Clinton’s criticism of Trump

News WWNR -
0
Tuesday night was like watching TV in grandma's basement during a lockdown. Get a big bag of uncooked popcorn and chili as Bill...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Down 2-0, the 76ers’ season is beginning to close

WWNR -
0
With about eight minutes to go in the third quarter Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson tried to throw an entry pass...
Read more
News

DNC: Gabby Giffords evokes 2011 shooting during speech  

WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, gave a powerful speech in a video streamed Wednesday at...
Read more
News

Karl Rove condemns QAnon as ‘a group of nuts and kooks,’ says Trump ‘ought to disavow them’

WWNR -
0
President Trump should disavow QAnon conspiracy theorists, Fox News contributor Karl Rove stated bluntly on "Special Report" Wednesday."I don't know much about the movement other than...
Read more
News

Gutfeld on Bill Clinton’s criticism of Trump

WWNR -
0
Tuesday night was like watching TV in grandma's basement during a lockdown. Get a big bag of uncooked popcorn and chili as Bill...
Read more
News

Why no ISIS member has been charged with genocide or sexual violence for crimes against Yazidis

WWNR -
0
In August 2014, the world watched in horror as ISIS operatives swarmed Yazidi-majority villages in and around Sinjar Mountain.Thousands of men were slaughtered...
Read more
News

Roger Stone appeal officially dismissed by federal court

WWNR -
0
Roger Stone's criminal case is officially at an end, now that the former associate of President Trump dropped his appeal of his conviction.Stone...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap