Christian Singer Debuts Video Filmed At The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

TobyMac shooting the video for “Promised Land” at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Grammy winning Christian Singer/Songwriter TobyMac was in Beckley back in June to shoot a video for his new single “Promised Land.” Now that video has premiered on TobyMac’s Facebook page.

Parts of the video were shot at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Scenes were shot inside the mine itself, as well as the Coal Company House and the Coal Camp Church.

In the video, TobyMac plays a coal miner similar to his grandfather, who came from Glen Rogers and died of black lung disease. His father also grew up in the coal camp there.

“It was a hard life. A life where I imagine they must have really wondered where in the world is my promised land? The lyrics land where I want my life to land: that the promised land is no land at all, but a relationship with the King that loves us deeply. It turns from where’s my promised land, to your my promised land. Maybe the promised land we’re looking for is no place at all, but a person named Jesus.”

You can see the video for TobyMac’s “Promised Land” at www.facebook.com/tobymac.