Christian Singer TobyMac Shoots A Video At The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

If you were at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine on Wednesday and saw a man being loaded onto an ambulance, it wasn’t a medical emergency. It was award winning Christian singer-songwriter TobyMac, shooting a video for his new song “Promise Land.” TobyMac’s grandfather was a coal miner from Glen Rogers and the singer’s parents grew up in the area. Shooting the video at the Exhibition Coal Mine allowed them to shoot scenes underground, as well as at the Coal Company Miner’s House and the Coal Camp Church. Local residents served as extras on the video, including veteran actor Michael Martin and two crew members from Jan Care Ambulance. TobyMac says the video for “Promise Land” is expected to come out sometime in September or October.