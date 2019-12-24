35.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:21am

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of ‘unconditional loyalty’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a new editorial that cited his “misuses of power” and asked fellow Christians to examine their loyalty to him, days after a controversial editorial that called for his impeachment.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The 130,000-circulation magazine, which has 4.3 million monthly website viewers, in its editorial last week cited Trump’s “profoundly immoral” conduct in office, drawing immediate criticism from Trump and dozens of evangelical leaders.

Evangelicals have been a bedrock of support for the Republican president, and the magazine noted in its new editorial, published Sunday, that Trump “has done a lot of good for causes we all care about.”

But the magazine’s president, Timothy Dalrymple, wrote in the editorial, headlined “The Flag in the Whirlwind,” that evangelicals’ embrace of Trump means being tied to his “rampant immorality, greed, and corruption; his divisiveness and race-baiting; his cruelty and hostility to immigrants and refugees.”

“With profound love and respect,” Dalrymple said, “we ask our brothers and sisters in Christ to consider whether they have given to Caesar what belongs only to God: their unconditional loyalty.”

The editorial praised the Trump administration’s judicial appointment, “advocacy of life, family, and religious liberty.” But it said, “It is one thing to praise his accomplishments; it is another to excuse and deny his obvious misuses of power.

Dalrymple pledged to open up a “serious discussion about how our activity as Christians shapes our activity as citizens” in 2020. He declined to be interviewed until after the Christmas holiday.

Evangelical Christians make up about 25% of the U.S. population. According to a Pew Research poll here from last January, 69% of white evangelicals approved of the job Trump is doing, compared with 48% of white mainline Protestants and 12% of black Protestants.

On Jan. 3, Trump will hold an “Evangelicals for Trump coalition launch” in Miami.

Graham’s son Franklin had slammed the original Christianity Today editorial and said his father knew, believed in and voted for Trump, an endorsement that other family members dispute here Dozens of evangelical leaders signed a letter criticizing the magazine’s impeachment call, and Trump said on Twitter he would stop reading the publication.

Christianity Today was founded in 1956, and its current impact in the evangelical community is limited, said Greg Carey, a New Testament professor at Lancaster Seminary in Pennsylvania. “Like other traditional media, their platform has fragmented, so I’m skeptical that they have the real punch to change a movement.”

Still, the way Trump and others have pushed back showed the outlet is being heard. “There are those who feel that a crack in that foundation (of evangelical support of Trump) is a threat” that needs to be patched, Carey said.

For evangelicals who have doubts about Trump’s conduct in office and the church’s embrace of the president, “having an institutional voice that has some respect gives them cover to voice their opinion,” Carey said.

Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of ‘unconditional loyalty’

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a...
Read more

Bloomberg News slammed for ‘hit piece’ on Sanders, Warren despite vow not to investigate 2020 Democrats

News WWNR -
0
Bloomberg News was taking heat Monday over what has been described as a "hit piece" about 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders,...
Read more

Christianity Today’s call for Trump’s removal would have ‘disappointed’ Billy Graham, his son says

News WWNR -
0
The late Rev. Billy Graham would have been "disappointed" that his name was invoked in Christianity Today's recent call for President Trump's removal...
Read more

Pistons guard Langston Galloway shows his holiday spirit with 🔥 footwear

News WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more

Rep. Andy Biggs: ‘Authoritarian nature’ of Democratic Party pushing away moderates

News WWNR -
0
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday that the House Democrats are exhibiting their party's "authoritarian nature" with the way House...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bloomberg News slammed for ‘hit piece’ on Sanders, Warren despite vow not to investigate 2020 Democrats

WWNR -
0
Bloomberg News was taking heat Monday over what has been described as a "hit piece" about 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders,...
Read more
News

Christianity Today’s call for Trump’s removal would have ‘disappointed’ Billy Graham, his son says

WWNR -
0
The late Rev. Billy Graham would have been "disappointed" that his name was invoked in Christianity Today's recent call for President Trump's removal...
Read more
News

Pistons guard Langston Galloway shows his holiday spirit with 🔥 footwear

WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more
News

Rep. Andy Biggs: ‘Authoritarian nature’ of Democratic Party pushing away moderates

WWNR -
0
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday that the House Democrats are exhibiting their party's "authoritarian nature" with the way House...
Read more
News

Brit Hume on Senate impeachment trial: McConnell ‘quite comfortable with current situation’

WWNR -
0
Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "Special Report with Bret Baier" Monday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds all...
Read more
News

Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap