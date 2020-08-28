81.2 F
Christine Blasey Ford's testimony refuted in new letter

By WWNR
News

The ex-boyfriend of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford claims he saw Ford helping a woman prepare for a potential polygraph test — a claim that contradicts Ford’s sworn testimony; reaction and analysis on ‘The Five.’

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 16 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

source

Alice Johnson receives full pardon from President Trump

News WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump granted a full pardon for Alice Johnson Friday, two years after he commuted the remainder of her sentence. Johnson, a...
Read more

US OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe opts out of NWSL fall series

News WWNR -
0
Two-times World Cup winner and OL Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe is opting out of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fall series starting...
Read more

Former Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng files motion to dismiss charges in George Floyd case

News WWNR -
0
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him for his alleged involvement in the...
Read more

Bullish On Baxter: Cruising Along, Business As Usual; $90 Price Target Set (NYSE:BAX)

Money WWNR -
0
Investment Thesis Baxter International's (NYSE:BAX) global presence signals fundamental strength, albeit with a bumpy Q2 exit, missing the Street's estimates on revenue by...
Read more

Christine Blasey Ford's testimony refuted in new letter

News WWNR -
0
The ex-boyfriend of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford claims he saw Ford helping a woman prepare for a potential polygraph test -- a claim...
Read more

