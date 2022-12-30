Christmas at the Fair to Continue

LEWISBURG, WV — After being forced to postpone due to weather, Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show is set to continue December 30 and 31, from 5:30 PM TO 8 PM.

“Despite having to close last weekend, we are excited to give the community one-last chance to enjoy Christmas at the Fair,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The City of Lewisburg has extended several of its holiday events to this weekend as well, so we hope folks will come out and enjoy all that is offered!”

Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns and turn off headlights when driving through the show.

Major sponsors for this event include Lost World Caverns, United Sound and Equipment, Leslie Equipment, Safe and Sound Security Systems, Greenbrier Physicians, Martin and Jones, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Gayle Mason CPA, Meadows & Wilson Family Dentistry, David. M. Moore Real Estate Law, City National Bank, Barbara Hamilton Ford, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Magic Computer, Knight Henderson – The Henderson Group Representing American National Insurance, SkyCamWV, and several individual donors.

For more information and a full calendar of events, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair.