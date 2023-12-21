Christmas holiday travel forecast announced for West Virginia Turnpike

Peak travel times are expected most days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The West Virginia Parkways Authority said it anticipates more mid-week travel than usual from the Tuesday to Thursday after Christmas because the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.



The West Virginia Parkways Authority said it will be prepared and well-staffed at toll plazas. Flaggers will also be positioned at all toll plazas to help with traffic flow.



All lanes at the Turnpike’s three toll plazas accept E-Z Pass. The West Virginia Parkways Authority encourages drivers to enroll in the Single Fee discount program for $26.25 annually for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike. Gov. Jim Justice announced the E-Z Pass Single Fee discount plan in 2018 to let eligible drivers save on the cost of tolls.



To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.