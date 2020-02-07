26.5 F
Beckley
Friday, February 7, 2020 6:24pm

Christopher Steele’s firm hits back at Trump, stands by dossier

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The firm run by an ex-British spy and the author of the controversial dossier that was used to obtain surveillance warrants against a former Trump campaign official accused President Trump of making “false claims” about them while also standing behind the reporting in the spy’s much-panned dossier.

“Yesterday @realDonaldTrump made false claims about us,” Orbis Business Intelligence, which is run by former British spy Christopher Steele, said in a tweet. “He wildly exaggerated our fees and, contrary to his claims we have never stated any of our reporting is ‘fake’. [sic] We stand by the integrity of our research on Kremlin interference in the 2016 election and support for Trump.”

The Steele dossier, which was financed by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party through the American firm Fusion GPS, contains a variety of damning but unverified allegations against the president and served as a basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump campaign official Carter Page. A Department of Justice Inspector General (OIG) report released in December revealed that the FBI improperly relied on the allegations in the dossier without corroboration when obtaining warrants against Page.

EX-SPY CHRISTOPHER STEELE SURFACES AFTER FISA REPORT CHALLENGES TRUMP DOSSIER RESEARCH

Orbis was responding to comments Trump made Thursday in the White House’s East Room during wide-ranging, off-the-cuff remarks that amounted to a victory lap in the wake of his acquittal on two articles of impeachment earlier this week.

“And by the way, Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for millions, millions of dollars, the fake dossier,” Trump said. “And now Christopher Steele admits that it’s a fake because he got sued by rich people. I should have sued him, too but when you’re president, people don’t like suing.”

Steele had previously been sued by a Russian businessman for the allegations in his dossier. Trump was likely referring to revelations from last year that Steele said he included in the dossier unverified information from a now-defunct online source called CNN iReport, which allowed users to submit information and stories that were not fact-checked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Orbis, which had previously been silent on the Steele dossier, also made a statement on behalf of itself and Steele in December disputing information included in the OIG report, helmed by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“At the twelfth hour late Sunday evening, Orbis was informed by the OIG that previously redacted material had been unredacted and that it contained negative information about Christopher Steele. Orbis was given no opportunity to review, much less comment, on the material,” the statement read.

“The result is that the OIG Report contains several serious errors and misstatements that require this response.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report. 





Source link

Recent Articles

Christopher Steele’s firm hits back at Trump, stands by dossier

News WWNR -
0
The firm run by an ex-British spy and the author of the controversial dossier that was used to obtain surveillance warrants against a former...
Read more

U.S. announces aid for China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks up during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich in...
Read more

Rush Limbaugh echoes Lou Gehrig in return to radio, says he’s ‘one of the luckiest people alive’

News WWNR -
0
A resilient Rush Limbaugh returned to his golden EIB microphone on Friday after missing three episodes to undergo cancer treatment just in time to mock...
Read more

Judge Jeanine calls out Pelosi for claiming she doesn’t hate Trump: ‘I don’t believe you’

News WWNR -
0
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro on Friday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for having fueled an ongoing feud with President Trump...
Read more

Jessica Mendoza signs extension with ESPN, resigns from Mets adviser role

News WWNR -
0
Jessica Mendoza has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN and will no longer continue in her role as baseball operations adviser to the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

U.S. announces aid for China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks up during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich in...
Read more
News

Rush Limbaugh echoes Lou Gehrig in return to radio, says he’s ‘one of the luckiest people alive’

WWNR -
0
A resilient Rush Limbaugh returned to his golden EIB microphone on Friday after missing three episodes to undergo cancer treatment just in time to mock...
Read more
News

Judge Jeanine calls out Pelosi for claiming she doesn’t hate Trump: ‘I don’t believe you’

WWNR -
0
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro on Friday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for having fueled an ongoing feud with President Trump...
Read more
News

Jessica Mendoza signs extension with ESPN, resigns from Mets adviser role

WWNR -
0
Jessica Mendoza has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN and will no longer continue in her role as baseball operations adviser to the...
Read more
News

Daniel Turner: Now Sanders, AOC want to ban fracking (and it will cost you)

WWNR -
0
Are you upset because you have too much money and don’t know what to do with it all? Would you be happier if you...
Read more
Money

Canada Goose May Be The Next Lululemon – Behind The Idea – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

WWNR -
0
This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to CDM Capital’s original Top...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap