Citizen Groups Rally To Reject State Income Tax Repeal

Citizen Groups Rally To Reject HB 3300

Charleston, WV – State community organizations will be holding a community rally and press conference on Friday, April 2nd, at 11AM at the Capitol Circle on the north side outside the WV Capitol Building, to call on our legislators to say No to HB 3300 and any cuts to state personal income taxes. Masks and social distancing will be required of all participants. Media is invited to attend and speakers will be available for interviews following formal comments.

“The Senate tax plan would represent a net tax increase for the average household in WV of $369 in year one,” says Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action Group. “Once fully phased in, the tax cut for the top 1 percent is 1,252 times greater than that of the median household in our state. It would create a $1.4 Billion Dollar hole in the budget within 5 years, and give West Virginia the highest state sales tax in the country.”

“Every version of HB3300 would slash state revenues resulting in less funding for programs that families count on. Families are struggling. Programs that serve families have long wait lists, and this bill will make that worse.” said Jim McKay, State Coordinator, Prevent Child Abuse WV. “We should be investing more in effective programs that strengthen families and serve children – not less.”

“Pope Francis reminds us,” says Rev. Jeff Allen, Director, WV Council of Churches, “that one of the first questions in the Bible that God asks is ‘Where is your brother?’ (Genesis 4: 9) and today we might add ‘Where is your sister?’ These are questions that we all should ask with any major public policy change and one that appears to have been neglected with regards to these tax proposals.”

“We cannot ask families to pay more to cover the cost of tax cuts for the wealthiest West Virginians,” Says Kelly Allen, Executive Director of WV Center on Budget and Policy. “The personal income tax is our only progressive tax, the only one that asks people with the ability to pay slightly more to do so. It balances out our regressive sales tax, which falls much more heavily on low- and middle-income households. By moving towards a heavier reliance on the sales tax and away from the income tax, we make our overall tax system less fair, less moral.”

“Long-term care is the single highest Medicaid expenditure,” says Sam Hickman, Executive Director of the WV Chapter of NASW. “It’s is an expression of West Virginia values that say ‘we care for our elderly relatives’. In my previous practice as a social worker I helping hard-working West Virginians who had exhausted their life-savings apply for Medicaid nursing home care. It’s the last thing they wanted, but thank God it was available. If this tax plan is passed, essential services like Medicaid will be cut to the bone and our people will suffer. Whether through higher prices or slashes in essential services, West Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens will pay, sometimes with their very lives.”

For a complete breakdown of how the Senate plan will impact West Virginia families, visit: https://wvpolicy.org/senate-income-tax-cut-plan-is-more-of-the-same-tax-cuts-for-the-wealthy-tax-increases-and-budget-cuts-for-everyone-else/.

Who – Speakers will include:

Rev. Jeff Allen, Director, WV Council of Churches

Rev. Ronald English, President of the Charleston NAACP, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Charleston

Sam Hickman, WV Chapter of NASW

Cody Nunley, Marshall University Student